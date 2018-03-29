ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ART
TALK

ART<br>TALKART<br>TALK

Teotihuacan at LACMA

Hunter Drohojowska-Philp says that City and Cosmos offers a sense of both at the ancient pyramids of Mexico.

COMING SOON

Mar 29, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Teotihuacan meant City of the Gods and so it must have appeared to anyone from 2,000 years ago. Three giant stone pyramids erected for worship along with elaborately decorated compounds to house the ruling class were built on a site of some nine square miles in what is now central Mexico. With a population of some 100,000, it was the largest urban center in the Americas. The Sun Pyramid rises to more than 200 feet, as anyone who has climbed those narrow stone steps to the top can attest.

Teotihuacan, just 30 miles from Mexico City, has long been open to tourism and you can still the pyramids and marvel at the sophistication of a civilization that remains something of a mystery after it dispersed around 600 CE. Legendary among the cultures that followed, it was a source of wonder throughout Mesoamerica.


View of Teotihuacan, Photograph by Jorge Pérez de Lara Elías, © INAH

City and Cosmos: The Arts of Teotihuacan at LACMA offers insights into how the society functioned, especially in their methods of worship. Curators Megan E. O’Neill and Matthew H. Robb, now at the Fowler Museum, bring together archaeological finds to amass a portrait of a place and time and people. A version of this exhibition was at the De Young Museum in San Francisco earlier this year.

Though archeologists have explored Teotihuacan since the 19th century, some of the material in this show was excavated quite recently. In 2003, due to a persistent puddle near the Feathered Serpent pyramid, large stones were lifted away from the ground to reveal a previously unknown tunnel about 300 feet long.


Flowering Tree, detail from Feathered Serpent and Flowering Trees Mural,Techinantitla residential compound, Teotihuacan, Mexico, 500-550, Earthen aggregate, stucco and mineral pigments, 13 x 21 1/4 x 1 3/8 in. (33 x 54 x 3.5 cm), Museo Nacional de Antropología/ INAH, 10-626966, Archivo Digital de la Colecciones del Museo Nacional de Antropología / INAH-CANON

Inside was the emulation of a cosmic underworld covered in reflective stone and containing small sculptures, mostly offerings to the Storm Gods, that had been preserved there for some 1800 years.

The exhibition begins with finds from Tlalocan, as that excavation is called, including a pair of male and female figures from around 200 CE, each carved from green stone with open staring eyes and wearing necklaces of circular pebbles.


Standing Figure, Tlalocan [tunnel under Feathered Serpent Pyramid], Teotihuacan, Mexico, 200–250, Greenstone, 18 1/2 × 7 1/2 in. (47 × 19 cm), Zona de Monumentos Arqueológicos de Teotihuacán / INAH, [Proyecto Tlalocan], Photograph by Jorge Pérez de Lara Elías, © INAH

Another section presents deities personifying rain, lightening, fire and water. This includes the Feathered Serpent, a creation that remained prominent in the cultural imagination of the region, emerging under different names by the Aztec, Maya and others.

The Moon Pyramid, the second largest, was enlarged around 250 CE reflecting the city’s growing wealth and power. Another recent excavation found offerings of precious stone, especially the green stone and jade that was associated with maize, and the exhibition includes a figurine surrounded by what are termed “eccentrics,” 18 flat obsidian carvings shaped like feathered serpents and lightning bolts. They were executed, like all the carvings, using stone tools, usually sharp wedges of flint or obsidian.


Mosaic Jaguar, Xalla residential compound, Teotihuacan, Mexico, 400, Volcanic stone, stucco, and pigments, 38 3/8 x 92 3/4 x 29 1/4 in. (97.5 x 235.5 x 74.5 cm), Museo Nacional de Antropología/ INAH (10-626269), Archivo Digital de la Colecciones del Museo Nacional de Antropología / INAH-CANON

The exhibition clarifies the ways in which Teotihuacan was a bustling functional city with luxurious, ornamented compounds and broad boulevards. Other complexes were similar to apartment buildings. It was a center of trade and people moved there from great distances. The show includes jewelry made by the Maya, who lived some 800 miles away. Evidence of daily life include heavily decorated censers for burning copal from tropical trees to honor ancestors and deities.


Standing Figure, 500–550, Calcite marble, 50 3/8 × 18 1/8 × 7 7/8 in., Museo Nacional de Antropología/INAH, 10-642614, Archivo Digital de la Colecciones del Museo Nacional de Antropología/INAH-CANON

Around 550 CE, the ceremonial center of Teotihuacan was burned and many of the grand ritual objects were savagely destroyed including a very large marble marble figure found in the the Xalla compound, likely the location of workshops for craftsmen of all sorts.

After that destructive era, the residents of Teotihucan moved on until it was simply ruins but the awareness of the place and culture continued to fascinate and attract populations throughout Mesoamerica for the centuries to come. The show continues through July 15.

CREDITS

Host:
Hunter Drohojowska-Philp

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Subscribe to the Art Talk newsletter

Edward Goldman's take on what’s worth a visit in LA and sometimes beyond.

 

More From Art Talk

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Design & Architecture Blog
The undersea cables that connect California to the rest of the world
Design & Architecture Blog

The undersea cables that connect California to the rest of the world Undersea fiber optic cables connect the world, but why is Hermosa Beach a popular landing site for them? And what price do we pay for our digital connections? Read More

Mar 28, 2018

Bridges and Walls: The Complete Set
Design & Architecture Blog

Bridges and Walls: The Complete Set In response to candidate Donald Trump’s focus on the border wall, DnA launched a series called Bridges and Walls. As the Southland undertakes ambitious infrastructure projects, this series of eight reports explored the human and environmental impacts of connection and division in California. Read More

Mar 28, 2018

5 design things to do this week
Design & Architecture Blog

5 design things to do this week This week you can: attend a lecture on design, sculpture and robotics; learn how to make a museum; watch a doc about a hotel and bar at the heart of the Arts District; see art that spins nature into aluminum; and get some perspective when you look between the lines. Read More

Mar 26, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed