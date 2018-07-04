A.M. Homes Days of Awe: Stories

A.M. Homes writes about characters who turn out not to be who they hoped to be, and unable to escape who they are. Her stories are about how we live now, in a fractured society; she shows us ourselves, with brutal clarity, how we make judgments and move through our lives. She writes fiction that tells you you don’t know the most basic things about yourself. Homes discusses understanding the experiences of others, and inhabiting their stories, during a time when many people believe their life experience is the primary and legitimate one. She uses the power of imagination to write what others won’t, using her skill as a writer to allow readers to find themselves in her challenging, interesting, and provoking stories.



Photos by Andrew Weilert.