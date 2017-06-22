ON AIR
Alan Felsenthal: Lowly

Alan Felsenthal's first book of poetry, Lowly, moves in the direction of the visionary, the mystical and the metaphysical.

Jun 22, 2017

Alan Felsenthal's first book of poetry, Lowly (Ugly Duckling Presse), moves in the direction of the visionary, the mystical and the metaphysical. In this interview we hear poems that take us on a spiritual quest to the Nothing at the center of the cosmos. Felsenthal manages to make this voyage more humorous than one might expect – the pretentious surrenders to the small, the lowly.

Photo by Alex Pieros

Lowly

Alan Felsenthal

Guests:
Alan Felsenthal, author and editor, @alanfelsenthal

Producers:
Connie Alvarez
Alan Howard

