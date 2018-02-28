ON AIR
André Aciman: Call Me by Your Name // Enigma Variations

André Aciman takes the intensity, complexity, and variety of his Call Me by Your Name still further in his new novel, Enigma Variations.

Mar 01, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

André Aciman takes the intensity, complexity, and variety of his Call Me by Your Name still further in his new novel Enigma Variations. He discusses both these tickling and provocative, daring and exciting adult books. They are erotic utopias exploring the agony of desire and lives of constant uncertainty requiring constant bravery. Aciman says that most narratives are generated by fear, but he writes of errors: people misjudging others and misjudging themselves.


Photos by Christopher Ho

Enigma Variations

André Aciman

CREDITS

Host:
Michael Silverblatt

Producers:
Connie Alvarez
Alan Howard

