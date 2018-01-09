Chris Kraus: After Kathy Acker: A Literary Biography

In her stunning After Kathy Acker: A Literary Biography, Chris Kraus wrote not of theory but of writing, creativity, and the depth a writer has to go to form an identity. She discusses Kathy Acker as a figure in culture who wrote of culture, achieving fame and notoriety through a writing style of pornographic intensity. Acker wanted to spiritually penetrate readers, writing with an emotional directness—as if it was just you and her. Kraus speaks of Acker wanting her writing to be interesting, and wanting her life to be as interesting as her writing.



Read an excerpt from After Kathy Acker: A Literary Biography.





Photo credit: Christopher Ho