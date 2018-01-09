ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

BOOKWORM

BOOKWORMBOOKWORM

Chris Kraus: After Kathy Acker: A Literary Biography

In her stunning After Kathy Acker: A Literary Biography, Chris Kraus wrote not of theory but of writing, creativity, and the depth a writer has to go to form an identity.

COMING SOON

Jan 11, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

In her stunning After Kathy Acker: A Literary Biography, Chris Kraus wrote not of theory but of writing, creativity, and the depth a writer has to go to form an identity. She discusses Kathy Acker as a figure in culture who wrote of culture, achieving fame and notoriety through a writing style of pornographic intensity. Acker wanted to spiritually penetrate readers, writing with an emotional directness—as if it was just you and her. Kraus speaks of Acker wanting her writing to be interesting, and wanting her life to be as interesting as her writing.

Read an excerpt from After Kathy Acker: A Literary Biography.

ck and ms
Photo credit: Christopher Ho

After Kathy Acker

Chris Kraus

CREDITS

Host:
Michael Silverblatt

Producers:
Connie Alvarez
Alan Howard

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Bookworm

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
The business of legal weed poses banking challenges
For The Curious Blog

The business of legal weed poses banking challenges Businesses that grow or sell cannabis still face a challenge when it comes to what to do with the money they make. At the Higher Path dispensary in Sherman Oaks,… Read More

Jan 08, 2018

Map: California’s recreational marijuana dispensaries
For The Curious Blog

Map: California’s recreational marijuana dispensaries Where can you buy recreational pot in California? The Cannifornian made this map. Remember, you have to be at least 21 to buy recreational marijuana. If you’re looking for medicinal… Read More

Jan 05, 2018

Can you tell if someone is too stoned to drive?
For The Curious Blog

Can you tell if someone is too stoned to drive? When it comes to alcohol, there are tests to determine whether a driver gets a DUI. If your blood alcohol level is .08 or above, you cannot be on the… Read More

Jan 05, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed