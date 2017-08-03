Deborah Treisman: The Dream Colony

Walter Hopps, the visionary Los Angeles art curator, founded the local Ferus Gallery and worked at the Pasadena Museum (now the Norton Simon Museum). Hopps (1932-2005) was a gifted raconteur beloved by non-verbal artists because he gave them a language to talk about their work. Deborah Treisman, now the fiction editor of the New Yorker, worked with him. She assembled and edited The Dream Colony: A Life in Art (Bloomsbury), a posthumous memoir that captures his dazzling verbal gifts. She discusses how Hopps ushered not only California artists but also Andy Warhol into visibility and recognition.

