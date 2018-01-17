Isabel Allende: In the Midst of Winter

Storytelling queen Isabel Allende wrote a time-crossing, culture-hopping chamber piece that gives faces to immigration during these dark times for literature, In the Midst of Winter. Allende discusses trusting not the system but the human heart, not law but poetic justice, organic justice. Her novel blunders into the conditions of a thriller, exploring how life is genuinely punishing, and we don’t find the answers but solutions that come in the form of healing.





Photo by Christopher Ho