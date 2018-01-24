Jane Gillette: The Trail of the Demon and Other Stories

Ambivalent stories of an increasingly demonic nature, with a complex spectrum of narrators: this is the fiction of Jane Gillette. Comedy and tragedy are essentially the same; there are no happy or sad endings. Gillette describes her wicked writing: as if a rat is finding the way out of a garbage can. She’s a mature and bold writer, publishing this first book in her seventies. She makes the reader feel lucky to meet her.





Photos by Christopher Ho