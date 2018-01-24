ON AIR
Jane Gillette: The Trail of the Demon and Other Stories

Jane Gillette describes the wicked writing of her first book, The Trail of the Demon and Other Stories.

Feb 01, 2018

Ambivalent stories of an increasingly demonic nature, with a complex  spectrum of narrators: this is the fiction of Jane Gillette. Comedy and tragedy are essentially the same; there are no happy or sad endings. Gillette describes her wicked writing: as if a rat is finding the way out of a garbage can. She’s a mature and bold writer, publishing this first book in her seventies. She makes the reader feel lucky to meet her.

Photos by Christopher Ho

Michael Silverblatt

Connie Alvarez
Alan Howard

Jan 23, 2018

Jan 23, 2018

Jan 19, 2018

