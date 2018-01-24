Ambivalent stories of an increasingly demonic nature, with a complex spectrum of narrators: this is the fiction of Jane Gillette. Comedy and tragedy are essentially the same; there are no happy or sad endings. Gillette describes her wicked writing: as if a rat is finding the way out of a garbage can. She’s a mature and bold writer, publishing this first book in her seventies. She makes the reader feel lucky to meet her.
Photos by Christopher Ho
Jane Gillette: The Trail of the Demon and Other Stories
Jane Gillette describes the wicked writing of her first book, The Trail of the Demon and Other Stories.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Michael Silverblatt
Producers:
Connie Alvarez
Alan Howard
