Jennifer Egan: Manhattan Beach

Without spoilers, we discuss the intricate surprises and complex modes of disclosure in Jennifer Egan's new novel Manhattan Beach.

Nov 30, 2017

Jennifer Egan discusses the first three chapters of her novel Manhattan Beach and shows how even her opening pages pile secret upon secret to create a domesticated urban wartime narrative full of surprises and complex modes of disclosure. First, protagonist Anna Kerrigan's father teaches her to keep secrets, later she learns about the secrets he kept. This novel with its creamy prose uses concealment like a Russian nesting doll mechanism. Without spoilers, we observe Egan's intricacy in action.

Manhattan Beach

Jennifer Egan

Guests:
Jennifer Egan, Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist

Host:
Michael Silverblatt

Producers:
Connie Alvarez
Alan Howard

