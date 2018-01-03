Joe Hagan: Sticky Fingers: The Life and Times of Jann Wenner and Rolling Stone Magazine

In Sticky Fingers: The Life and Times of Jann Wenner and Rolling Stone Magazine, Joe Hagan explores the countercultural rise of the late-60s rock and roll teen society. Hagan discusses Rolling Stone introducing new forms of journalism and fiction that defined and intellectualized music fandom. Led by its founder, editor, and publisher Jann Wanner, Rolling Stone expressed the truth and freedom of rock and roll, plus its beauty, power, fame, and fortune. The idealism of Rolling Stone lead to its materialism, which lead to the death of its ideals.





Photo credit: Christopher Ho