Excerpt from 'Of Mongrelitude'

CHAPTER 1

WAR MESSAGE!

we dont want yr tools





look gentlepeople

the only source of likelihood

is a fist in a gentle orifice

if I'da been a ranch

they'da calld me bar none

a fecund desert

full of heartless so-and-sos

the tub of butter thereafter was rancid

we put xir and xir mouth ta rest

along with the chickens in our maw

hey blood, hey sucka

as like to one as to th'other

do you love your sibling

as they do as they do





against breeding



FOR CACONRAD



garbage-gut humans should not continue ourselves

it can only come a frightful cropper

hairbulbs what I mistook to be a form in nature

albatross w/ plastics crowding thir gut

what julie patton is callin supefraja-lilly-of-the-valley

veronica heterophilia snapdraggon nature preserve

pulp them shropshire constabulary

quing of haven sailing for caracas sissy jesus-hag

point to the exact place where the fly shd go in the ballo underpants

just where the shapes come to a point triangularly

15 thousand fish dead at the mouth of tha mississipp

planes go sipsip saying to the poor people

walk fa-ast! walk like yr on hot co-als!

matisse had to get up real close to see that was a burd

turned that viol de gamba right fwds & added a noose

even more clîché than peaches inna bowl

curvy long pear stem and butterdish suspended

in air perhaps the stem is penetrating a clear butter dish

conrad suggested & I knew I was being drawn

into a funhouse of mirrors but I cdnt stop

odilon redon roger & angelica

why I am against breeding





rather like a doubting dog



I performed my own rejection of the species,

Rather like a doubting dog

perhaps I was so earnest in my approach

it appeared too regular,

not like an approach at all

betimes I discovered an odd pair of bruises,

a burnmark and a lesser one

as if the portals for psychic vampires

wound in twos, side by side

perhaps my suffering — but away

w/ phrases that begin perhaps

my suffering! still — it —