Excerpt from 'Of Mongrelitude'
Of Mongrelitude
By Julian Talamantez Brolaski
Wave Books
Contents
against breeding, 2,
rather like a doubting dog, 4,
in the cut, 5,
on loneliness, 7,
I did it for something to do, 10,
fire place, 11,
most honeyed, 12,
lovers reversed: dump hunk, 13,
notes from the mummy chamber, 14,
the rabbit & the crow, 15,
who is not yr cousin?, 16,
what's eating hildegard?, 17,
ack, buttery, 18,
what do they know of suffering, who eat of pineapples yearround, 19,
like w/ like wars not, 20,
irreversibly like apples, 22,
when will springtime come on in, 23,
of mongrelitude, 25,
dog on dog aggression, 26,
hell and gore, 28,
sometimes I feel like I'm the tool of the devil, 30,
oceanic feeling, 31,
some say an army of horsepeople, 32,
what wuz therr izzaye?, 33,
red sky at morn, 34,
tho the rivulets be finite, the tokens are talking, 35,
automat metropolis, 37,
melancholy lake, 39,
involuntarily I licked my lips, 41,
if only there were a glory for that hole, 43,
fried-eyed / banned poetry words, 44,
how obvious, 46,
blathersum, 48,
despite of space, 49,
for our meeting on the loam:, 51,
helen, source of death, 52,
sympathy butters no parsnips, 53,
chaparral character, 55,
whethersoever it were (marry to be humanlike), 56,
eat dirt, oasis, myn oracle, 57,
gon aerial wofhuntin, 58,
widdershins, 59,
ambivalence becometh, 60,
you dont need to get fuckd up to see visions, 61,
on antony and cleo, 62,
not the sloppy religiosity, 64,
the tabloids are filled w/mancrush and bromance, 65,
the myth of the subway, 66,
the uselessness of magicking death, 67,
poem for r having left new york, 68,
poem for shorty courtier, 70,
rules for bones, 71,
or pause to gaze on the moody chest of spartacus, 72,
a bee's feather, 73,
airroir, 76,
make us all homosexuals, o muse, o privy muse, 77,
fowles in tha frith, 78,
imaginary and actual koalas, troly loly, 80,
Dis pure diss, 82,
we birds, 84,
the death of script, 89,
as the owl augurs, 90,
acknowledgments, 93,
CHAPTER 1
WAR MESSAGE!
we dont want yr tools
look gentlepeople
the only source of likelihood
is a fist in a gentle orifice
if I'da been a ranch
they'da calld me bar none
a fecund desert
full of heartless so-and-sos
the tub of butter thereafter was rancid
we put xir and xir mouth ta rest
along with the chickens in our maw
hey blood, hey sucka
as like to one as to th'other
do you love your sibling
as they do as they do
against breeding
FOR CACONRAD
garbage-gut humans should not continue ourselves
it can only come a frightful cropper
hairbulbs what I mistook to be a form in nature
albatross w/ plastics crowding thir gut
what julie patton is callin supefraja-lilly-of-the-valley
veronica heterophilia snapdraggon nature preserve
pulp them shropshire constabulary
quing of haven sailing for caracas sissy jesus-hag
point to the exact place where the fly shd go in the ballo underpants
just where the shapes come to a point triangularly
15 thousand fish dead at the mouth of tha mississipp
planes go sipsip saying to the poor people
walk fa-ast! walk like yr on hot co-als!
matisse had to get up real close to see that was a burd
turned that viol de gamba right fwds & added a noose
even more clîché than peaches inna bowl
curvy long pear stem and butterdish suspended
in air perhaps the stem is penetrating a clear butter dish
conrad suggested & I knew I was being drawn
into a funhouse of mirrors but I cdnt stop
odilon redon roger & angelica
why I am against breeding
rather like a doubting dog
I performed my own rejection of the species,
Rather like a doubting dog
perhaps I was so earnest in my approach
it appeared too regular,
not like an approach at all
betimes I discovered an odd pair of bruises,
a burnmark and a lesser one
as if the portals for psychic vampires
wound in twos, side by side
perhaps my suffering — but away
w/ phrases that begin perhaps
my suffering! still — it —
