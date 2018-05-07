Leslie Jamison: The Recovering: Intoxication and Its Aftermath

Leslie Jamison’s book, The Recovering: Intoxication and Its Aftermath, is written in the first person. Besides drinking and using, what Leslie has in common with famous alcoholic authors is a deep longing to feel connected to something bigger than herself. A book about the nightmare of feeling not enough, Jamison travels all 360 degrees of wanting to be the best and the worst, and has a great struggle to live in the middle ground. Jamison discusses writing not as self-expression but as sharing. She’s deeply concerned with crossing the difference of life particulars and understanding both the rich and poor and all ethnicities and genders.
Photos by Christopher Ho.
The Recovering: Intoxication and Its Aftermath
Leslie Jamison