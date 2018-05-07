Leslie Jamison: The Recovering: Intoxication and Its Aftermath

Leslie Jamison’s book, The Recovering: Intoxication and Its Aftermath, is written in the first person. Besides drinking and using, what Leslie has in common with famous alcoholic authors is a deep longing to feel connected to something bigger than herself. A book about the nightmare of feeling not enough, Jamison travels all 360 degrees of wanting to be the best and the worst, and has a great struggle to live in the middle ground. Jamison discusses writing not as self-expression but as sharing. She’s deeply concerned with crossing the difference of life particulars and understanding both the rich and poor and all ethnicities and genders.



Photos by Christopher Ho.