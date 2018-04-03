ON AIR
Lynne Tillman: Men and Apparitions

Apr 05, 2018

A novel trapped in the mind of a very unusual man. A man full of self-realization that never helps him—never gets him close to what he wants. A new man born under the sign of feminism navigating the modern world, he feels alienated from himself and addicted to strangeness. He finds everything surprising and knows so little about himself. He constantly tries to invent himself and fails at the same time. Lynne Tillman writes with wit that makes the reader dance.

Photo by Tyler Boudreaux.

Men and Apparitions

Lynne Tillman

Host:
Michael Silverblatt

Producers:
Michelle Escobar
Alan Howard

