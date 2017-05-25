ON AIR
Morgan Parker: There Are More Beautiful Things than Beyonce

Morgan Parker says that the poems in her book There Are Things More Beautiful than Beyonce take a stand against the clichés of the dominant culture.

May 25, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Poet Morgan Parker reveals she gets trolled on the Internet by those who say she's wrong -- nothing is more beautiful than Beyonce. Really? Nothing more beautiful than love, the sky, roses, than Parker's own mother? She says that the poems in her book There Are Things More Beautiful than Beyonce (Tin House Books) take a stand against the clichés of the dominant culture. And if a beautiful pop diva becomes part of that culture, it's Parker's mission to find things of beauty from our daily lives to celebrate.

Photo by Alex Pieros

There Are More Beautiful Things Than Beyonce

Morgan Parker

Guests:
Morgan Parker, writer, editor and educator, @morganapple

Producers:
Connie Alvarez
Alan Howard

