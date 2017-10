Nicole Krauss took a risk by writing about two protagonists who never meet. One is a successful man who has decided to unburden himself by giving away all that he has acquired. The other is a novelist troubled with writer’s block and the unraveling of her marriage. Krauss says she let herself follow the characters into the unknown. The writing process sometimes felt as if she – and they – were getting lost. But it led Forest Dark (Harper) to mystical glimpses of awe and wonder.