Excerpt from 'Hymns & Qualms'

New Poems, New Translations

EVERY SINGLE PERSON



Every single person you meet,

Philo wrote, it's said — Everyone —

is fighting a very great battle.

Except that no one is able to find

where he said it, or what he thought

the burden might be that brings it on.

Still, it's almost certainly true —

and so he added, perhaps, be kind.





THROUGH THE SLAUGHTER



and Bialik



Sky — have mercy.

When flechettes fly

forth from a shell,

shot by a tank

taking Ezekiel's

chariot's name —



When their thin fins

invisibly whiz,

whiffling the air

like angels' wings —

their metal feathers

guiding them in —



When their hooks rip

through random flesh

in a promise of land

with its boring sun —

Is it like the priests'

release in Leviticus?



The male without blemish

and dashed blood?

The limbs in pieces?

The tents of meeting?

The burnt offering?

Does it hasten deliverance?



Or summon Presence?

Is its savor pleasant?

As the rage unfurls

in a storm of flame

and the darts deploy

in a shawl of pain,



does it soar like justice?

Contain a God?

Expose a Source?

What will is known?

Does it touch a throne?

Can we see a crown?



As the swarm scorches

the air with anger,

and the torches of righteousness

extend their reach —

What power is power?

Whose heart gives out?



When skin is pierced

to receive that flight,

what light gets in?

What's left of sin?

What cause is served?

What cry is heard?



When the blood of infants

and elders spurts

across T-shirts

does it figure forever?

As it wreaks its change

and seeks revenge



above the abyss?

Could Satan devise

vengeance like this —

war which is just ...

an art of darkness?

Have mercy, skies.



Jerusalem, The Gaza War, 2014





IT'S IN ME



struggling,

strangely, I feel it,

rustling, smoldering,

hollows enfolding,

something forming,

feathers rushing

through sheaths beneath

thickened skin,

buds pushing

(like nibs on pens

from within)

then piercing it,

like spirit, always

about to be

expressed, like genius,

Novalis said,

heart's sense —

and calamus —

hooked, ribbed,

lifting toward

the aether, the body

barely, a tether....





WHAT THE BEARD SAID



Smallness of mind, the xenophobic

mystic muttered, his beard a cloud,

a little too proud, I thought, hearing:

Smallness of mind — it's what makes us

miss the greatness

of straits opening

onto a faintness (call it largesse)

of first things' traces linking long

trails of being,

tales of longing,

marrow in the narrow bone

of and through our rendered listening:

low — today, for instance — skies

the winter tint of tarnished vintage

silver in a kitchen drawer.

Drawing's goyish,

said the cloud —

though you love it, over paths

you're always walking, wherever you are

(when you're able) spokes poking

out from the crown of cones or corners

you've never seen but seem to turn

within, within you.

Time and again.

Misanthropy's end, the cloud sputtered.

Smallness of mind. Magnitude's friend.





AUGUST



homage to Morton Feldman —

"before the oracle, with the flowers"

1 KINGS 7:49



1.



Here in the gloaming,

a wormwood haze —

the "m" on its head,

a "w," amazed

at what the

drink itself does:



Vermouth,

god bless you — th.



2.



What really matters now is begonia,

he thought, distracted while reading —

their amber anther and bone-white petals

missing from a jade pot

by the door — not a theory of metaphor.



3.



In this corner, sweet alyssum.

And beside it fragrant jessamine.

Almost rhyming scents in the air —

a syntax weaving their there, there.



4.



Erodium holds

an eye in the pink

looping the white of

its tendering cup.



5.



The blue moon opens all

too quickly and floats

its head-

y fragrance over

the path

before us:



And so we slit

its throat, like a florist.



6.



These hearts-on-strings

of the tenderest green

things that rise

from dirt,

then fall

toward the floor,



hang

in

the air

like —



hearts-

on-strings of the tenderest

green things —

they rise from dirt

then fall toward

the floor,

hanging in

the air like —



these

hearts-on-strings of the

tenderest green things,

rising

from dirt then falling

toward the floor,

hanging

in the air like



7.



Moss-rose, purslane, portulaca

petals feeling

for the sun's

light or is it

only warmth

or both

(they need

to open)



an amethyst

almost

see-through

shift



8.



Bou-

gainvillea

lifts the sinking

spirit back

up and nearly

into a buoyancy —

its papery

pink bracts

proving with

their tease

of a rustle and glow

through the window —

there is a breeze.



9.



Epistle-like chicory

blue beyond

the bars of these

beds suspended

in air,

(what doesn't dangle?)

elsewhere, gives

way to plugged in,

pez-

purply thyme,

against a golden

(halo's) thistle.



10.



What's a wandering

Jew to you

two, who often do

wonder about

that moving about?

Its purple stalk

torn off and stuck

elsewhere in

the ground takes root

and soon shoots

forth a bluish

star with powder

on its pistil.

Such is the power

of that Jew,

wherever it goes

(unlike the rose),

to make itself new.





NOTHING HAS TAKEN ME



Nothing has taken me

more by surprise —

that dove, cooing

on a branch between

the islet and river,

its collar pistachio

green, its breast

lapis, its neck

ashimmer, its back

and the tips of its wings

maroon. Its ruby

eyes had flitting

lids of pearl

above, flecked

and bordered with gold.

Its beak was black

at the point alone,

a reed's tip

dipped in ink.

The bough was its throne.

It hid its throat

in the fold of a wing —

resting. Moaning,

I startled it. And seeing me

weeping, it spread

its wings, then beat them —

and as it flew

it took my heart

away. It's gone....



Abu al-Hasan 'Ali bin Hisn,

Arabic, 11th century





WHERE THE LEMON TREES BLOOM



Jerusalem : Promised Land : Palestine.

Could words give off a greater shine?



But no country, he scrawled, will more quickly dissipate

romantic expectations ... — which is to say, its fate



awaits the anticipation. In particular, Jerusalem

can sicken. Herman Melville, eighteen fifty-seven.





THE UNSURE MORALIST



I'm tired of life and its troubles.

Whoever lives as long as I have or will

grows weary: it's inevitable.



I've seen the fates trample

the young in the dust, like a blinded camel.

When they strike they can maim and effectively kill;



when they miss — men live on, content if feeble.

A man's true nature in time is revealed,

no matter how hard he tries to conceal it.



I know what's happening now quite well,

and I clearly hear the past's babble.

As for what tomorrow will sell us —



my wisdom's already rubble.



Zuhayr, Arabic, 6th century





WHAT THE BEARD SAID, II



What does it mean that a name remains

unknown to one who'd bear or bears it

with pride in its bearing

a strange sort of power,

if not exactly

glory? How would it matter

that an unknown name's rearranged, continually

within a body, maybe

anagrammatically,

as bursting books and bookshelves groan,

like someone's God?

Whose meanings might

that not quite grasping

come between —

letters rattling

around in a skull and clicking through limbs,

as though through limbs?

Or — Ezekiel's living beings

racing down a thought's crown

toward the feet of what's been called

the Queen, or just a beanstalk?

And so from the ears

a beard, as the Brightness brings it,

brooding

into a reading

descends and encircles the mouth —

white strands branching

into paths of an odd enhancement, black

waves winding their weirder

and weirder maze around and past

what we trust

or might begin to

spell or fathom — alone with a name

we think

in part we hear

but on our own could never utter





OPEN FOR BUSINESS



1.



Not to see through a scrim —

though maybe in a simulacrum.

Not to list or listen

one's way into something that might have been.

Not to live in abstract deferment

but only to sound the lines we're in —

the music their graphing makes, regardless

of where that takes us, say,

into a space where I've been remiss,

or others dismiss.

Always to stay open for business.



2.



Always to stay open for business

in this isness, no matter the mess

one stumbles into. Whatever the mask

one's face is strung through.

There is a blessing in this being

not just you. Eventually. It's also true,

you do want to become who you are,

or at least be seen as such —

although it might not take you far.

Still, this much we can try to do

for you. Now. Whoever you are ...



3.



For you, now, whoever you are,

hovering in your penumbral nature,

shimmering in the pitch of address

to yourself as someone else:

Sounds aren't strung along the lines

of thinking, so much as thought's defined,

for an instant, by a sense —

this one sinking into your voice

and leaving you nothing in the way of choice

except to shout out from a crouch that

you've assumed in the face of assault.



4.



You've assumed in the face of assault

that in fact it's not your fault.

Sound did it to you — listening.

Laboring, well, the minute particulars

of cadence and pitch and intonation.

A surface tensility akin to a quality

or texture combining with taste in the mouth,

suddenly altering the air in your ear.

Actually, that would be fear speaking

from within, which only goes to show you

that everything out there is also an inkling.



5.



That everything out there is also an inkling

isn't something I'd been thinking of —

but here it is inside my morning,

linking things without my knowing,

or really trying to. An inkling isn't

only within, or even mostly.

Nor does it really involve any ink,

beyond the letters you're blinking at now.

Often it feels like it's trying to figure

its way out of a certain darkness.

At times it even counts as distress.



6.



At times it even counts as distress

when what's withheld should be about,

but isn't. Or, when what's ever-so-vaguely beyond

is something we've desperately tried to possess.

Mostly that wanting is what defines us,

and words manage our restlessness.

They're what we do our wanting with, said the

therapist, strumming our interest in all of this.

In all of this, there's something humming,

like an engine that needs — not to be fixed,

only adjusted, for time's nicks, and tricks.



7.



Only adjusted for time's nicks and tricks

can one really be seen to be someone,

by which I mean: the Many makes us

the one we're becoming. And aren't. It takes us

through whatever we were, and possibly past

what we might have turned into. And, thank the gods

of our fathers' mothers, or their brothers'

family trees — it seems to shake us

out of its sleeves. So everything feels

at once both given and chosen. And this, too,

is one of those tricks that the Many can do.



8.



Is one of those tricks that the Many can do

something you might try at home

on your own? Don't be foolish.

Tricks will happen in any event,

without your having to do a thing,

but pay attention, which seems like everything.

Then again, they rarely occur

unless your focus is elsewhere — not exactly

on vacation, but, for instance, facing

a deep blue dish with a Fasi pattern,

encoding a faith in fate's sleight-of-hand.



9.



Encoding a faith in fate's sleight-of-hand

seems like a disciplined sort of insouciance.

It has produced, at any rate, extraordinary

faience. Candy for the eyes of some,

for others — a metaphysical emblem....

Like these lines, you might be thinking,

with them, if everything's coming along

as I think I'd like it to. Now there's a pause

in the composition a waiting for a second

wind, or inspiration — something to do

with paradox riding its cause into song.



10.



With paradox riding its cause into song,

what — ducking, as he said it — he mused,

could possibly go wrong? And when it did,

he'd chalk it up to the greater gear-work

of Lady Wisdom's endless lessons,

in which whatever would be would

always — maybe — be for the better.

Such was the mystery of her linking letters.

But in that possibly — was it true?

The summer's rubble filled with children.

Where was Lady Wisdom then?



11.



"Where was Lady Wisdom then?"

is something Job's readers have wondered,

finding her blurred among his friends,

abused and elusive in their vapor.

Though what she knows goes right through them.

She's like a poem, not some palm

marking the start of a kind of oasis,

akin to an answer that one might have missed.

She weighs amazement with all that is —

and sees us back into the welter and gist

of a being always open for business.