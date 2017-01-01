Excerpt from 'Hymns & Qualms'
Hymns & Qualms
New and Selected Poems and Translations
By Peter Cole
Farrar, Straus and Giroux
All rights reserved.
ISBN: 978-0-374-71578-6
CHAPTER 1
New Poems, New Translations
EVERY SINGLE PERSON
Every single person you meet,
Philo wrote, it's said — Everyone —
is fighting a very great battle.
Except that no one is able to find
where he said it, or what he thought
the burden might be that brings it on.
Still, it's almost certainly true —
and so he added, perhaps, be kind.
THROUGH THE SLAUGHTER
and Bialik
Sky — have mercy.
When flechettes fly
forth from a shell,
shot by a tank
taking Ezekiel's
chariot's name —
When their thin fins
invisibly whiz,
whiffling the air
like angels' wings —
their metal feathers
guiding them in —
When their hooks rip
through random flesh
in a promise of land
with its boring sun —
Is it like the priests'
release in Leviticus?
The male without blemish
and dashed blood?
The limbs in pieces?
The tents of meeting?
The burnt offering?
Does it hasten deliverance?
Or summon Presence?
Is its savor pleasant?
As the rage unfurls
in a storm of flame
and the darts deploy
in a shawl of pain,
does it soar like justice?
Contain a God?
Expose a Source?
What will is known?
Does it touch a throne?
Can we see a crown?
As the swarm scorches
the air with anger,
and the torches of righteousness
extend their reach —
What power is power?
Whose heart gives out?
When skin is pierced
to receive that flight,
what light gets in?
What's left of sin?
What cause is served?
What cry is heard?
When the blood of infants
and elders spurts
across T-shirts
does it figure forever?
As it wreaks its change
and seeks revenge
above the abyss?
Could Satan devise
vengeance like this —
war which is just ...
an art of darkness?
Have mercy, skies.
Jerusalem, The Gaza War, 2014
IT'S IN ME
struggling,
strangely, I feel it,
rustling, smoldering,
hollows enfolding,
something forming,
feathers rushing
through sheaths beneath
thickened skin,
buds pushing
(like nibs on pens
from within)
then piercing it,
like spirit, always
about to be
expressed, like genius,
Novalis said,
heart's sense —
and calamus —
hooked, ribbed,
lifting toward
the aether, the body
barely, a tether....
WHAT THE BEARD SAID
Smallness of mind, the xenophobic
mystic muttered, his beard a cloud,
a little too proud, I thought, hearing:
Smallness of mind — it's what makes us
miss the greatness
of straits opening
onto a faintness (call it largesse)
of first things' traces linking long
trails of being,
tales of longing,
marrow in the narrow bone
of and through our rendered listening:
low — today, for instance — skies
the winter tint of tarnished vintage
silver in a kitchen drawer.
Drawing's goyish,
said the cloud —
though you love it, over paths
you're always walking, wherever you are
(when you're able) spokes poking
out from the crown of cones or corners
you've never seen but seem to turn
within, within you.
Time and again.
Misanthropy's end, the cloud sputtered.
Smallness of mind. Magnitude's friend.
AUGUST
homage to Morton Feldman —
"before the oracle, with the flowers"
1 KINGS 7:49
1.
Here in the gloaming,
a wormwood haze —
the "m" on its head,
a "w," amazed
at what the
drink itself does:
Vermouth,
god bless you — th.
2.
What really matters now is begonia,
he thought, distracted while reading —
their amber anther and bone-white petals
missing from a jade pot
by the door — not a theory of metaphor.
3.
In this corner, sweet alyssum.
And beside it fragrant jessamine.
Almost rhyming scents in the air —
a syntax weaving their there, there.
4.
Erodium holds
an eye in the pink
looping the white of
its tendering cup.
5.
The blue moon opens all
too quickly and floats
its head-
y fragrance over
the path
before us:
And so we slit
its throat, like a florist.
6.
These hearts-on-strings
of the tenderest green
things that rise
from dirt,
then fall
toward the floor,
hang
in
the air
like —
hearts-
on-strings of the tenderest
green things —
they rise from dirt
then fall toward
the floor,
hanging in
the air like —
these
hearts-on-strings of the
tenderest green things,
rising
from dirt then falling
toward the floor,
hanging
in the air like
7.
Moss-rose, purslane, portulaca
petals feeling
for the sun's
light or is it
only warmth
or both
(they need
to open)
an amethyst
almost
see-through
shift
8.
Bou-
gainvillea
lifts the sinking
spirit back
up and nearly
into a buoyancy —
its papery
pink bracts
proving with
their tease
of a rustle and glow
through the window —
there is a breeze.
9.
Epistle-like chicory
blue beyond
the bars of these
beds suspended
in air,
(what doesn't dangle?)
elsewhere, gives
way to plugged in,
pez-
purply thyme,
against a golden
(halo's) thistle.
10.
What's a wandering
Jew to you
two, who often do
wonder about
that moving about?
Its purple stalk
torn off and stuck
elsewhere in
the ground takes root
and soon shoots
forth a bluish
star with powder
on its pistil.
Such is the power
of that Jew,
wherever it goes
(unlike the rose),
to make itself new.
NOTHING HAS TAKEN ME
Nothing has taken me
more by surprise —
that dove, cooing
on a branch between
the islet and river,
its collar pistachio
green, its breast
lapis, its neck
ashimmer, its back
and the tips of its wings
maroon. Its ruby
eyes had flitting
lids of pearl
above, flecked
and bordered with gold.
Its beak was black
at the point alone,
a reed's tip
dipped in ink.
The bough was its throne.
It hid its throat
in the fold of a wing —
resting. Moaning,
I startled it. And seeing me
weeping, it spread
its wings, then beat them —
and as it flew
it took my heart
away. It's gone....
Abu al-Hasan 'Ali bin Hisn,
Arabic, 11th century
WHERE THE LEMON TREES BLOOM
Jerusalem : Promised Land : Palestine.
Could words give off a greater shine?
But no country, he scrawled, will more quickly dissipate
romantic expectations ... — which is to say, its fate
awaits the anticipation. In particular, Jerusalem
can sicken. Herman Melville, eighteen fifty-seven.
THE UNSURE MORALIST
I'm tired of life and its troubles.
Whoever lives as long as I have or will
grows weary: it's inevitable.
I've seen the fates trample
the young in the dust, like a blinded camel.
When they strike they can maim and effectively kill;
when they miss — men live on, content if feeble.
A man's true nature in time is revealed,
no matter how hard he tries to conceal it.
I know what's happening now quite well,
and I clearly hear the past's babble.
As for what tomorrow will sell us —
my wisdom's already rubble.
Zuhayr, Arabic, 6th century
WHAT THE BEARD SAID, II
What does it mean that a name remains
unknown to one who'd bear or bears it
with pride in its bearing
a strange sort of power,
if not exactly
glory? How would it matter
that an unknown name's rearranged, continually
within a body, maybe
anagrammatically,
as bursting books and bookshelves groan,
like someone's God?
Whose meanings might
that not quite grasping
come between —
letters rattling
around in a skull and clicking through limbs,
as though through limbs?
Or — Ezekiel's living beings
racing down a thought's crown
toward the feet of what's been called
the Queen, or just a beanstalk?
And so from the ears
a beard, as the Brightness brings it,
brooding
into a reading
descends and encircles the mouth —
white strands branching
into paths of an odd enhancement, black
waves winding their weirder
and weirder maze around and past
what we trust
or might begin to
spell or fathom — alone with a name
we think
in part we hear
but on our own could never utter
OPEN FOR BUSINESS
1.
Not to see through a scrim —
though maybe in a simulacrum.
Not to list or listen
one's way into something that might have been.
Not to live in abstract deferment
but only to sound the lines we're in —
the music their graphing makes, regardless
of where that takes us, say,
into a space where I've been remiss,
or others dismiss.
Always to stay open for business.
2.
Always to stay open for business
in this isness, no matter the mess
one stumbles into. Whatever the mask
one's face is strung through.
There is a blessing in this being
not just you. Eventually. It's also true,
you do want to become who you are,
or at least be seen as such —
although it might not take you far.
Still, this much we can try to do
for you. Now. Whoever you are ...
3.
For you, now, whoever you are,
hovering in your penumbral nature,
shimmering in the pitch of address
to yourself as someone else:
Sounds aren't strung along the lines
of thinking, so much as thought's defined,
for an instant, by a sense —
this one sinking into your voice
and leaving you nothing in the way of choice
except to shout out from a crouch that
you've assumed in the face of assault.
4.
You've assumed in the face of assault
that in fact it's not your fault.
Sound did it to you — listening.
Laboring, well, the minute particulars
of cadence and pitch and intonation.
A surface tensility akin to a quality
or texture combining with taste in the mouth,
suddenly altering the air in your ear.
Actually, that would be fear speaking
from within, which only goes to show you
that everything out there is also an inkling.
5.
That everything out there is also an inkling
isn't something I'd been thinking of —
but here it is inside my morning,
linking things without my knowing,
or really trying to. An inkling isn't
only within, or even mostly.
Nor does it really involve any ink,
beyond the letters you're blinking at now.
Often it feels like it's trying to figure
its way out of a certain darkness.
At times it even counts as distress.
6.
At times it even counts as distress
when what's withheld should be about,
but isn't. Or, when what's ever-so-vaguely beyond
is something we've desperately tried to possess.
Mostly that wanting is what defines us,
and words manage our restlessness.
They're what we do our wanting with, said the
therapist, strumming our interest in all of this.
In all of this, there's something humming,
like an engine that needs — not to be fixed,
only adjusted, for time's nicks, and tricks.
7.
Only adjusted for time's nicks and tricks
can one really be seen to be someone,
by which I mean: the Many makes us
the one we're becoming. And aren't. It takes us
through whatever we were, and possibly past
what we might have turned into. And, thank the gods
of our fathers' mothers, or their brothers'
family trees — it seems to shake us
out of its sleeves. So everything feels
at once both given and chosen. And this, too,
is one of those tricks that the Many can do.
8.
Is one of those tricks that the Many can do
something you might try at home
on your own? Don't be foolish.
Tricks will happen in any event,
without your having to do a thing,
but pay attention, which seems like everything.
Then again, they rarely occur
unless your focus is elsewhere — not exactly
on vacation, but, for instance, facing
a deep blue dish with a Fasi pattern,
encoding a faith in fate's sleight-of-hand.
9.
Encoding a faith in fate's sleight-of-hand
seems like a disciplined sort of insouciance.
It has produced, at any rate, extraordinary
faience. Candy for the eyes of some,
for others — a metaphysical emblem....
Like these lines, you might be thinking,
with them, if everything's coming along
as I think I'd like it to. Now there's a pause
in the composition a waiting for a second
wind, or inspiration — something to do
with paradox riding its cause into song.
10.
With paradox riding its cause into song,
what — ducking, as he said it — he mused,
could possibly go wrong? And when it did,
he'd chalk it up to the greater gear-work
of Lady Wisdom's endless lessons,
in which whatever would be would
always — maybe — be for the better.
Such was the mystery of her linking letters.
But in that possibly — was it true?
The summer's rubble filled with children.
Where was Lady Wisdom then?
11.
"Where was Lady Wisdom then?"
is something Job's readers have wondered,
finding her blurred among his friends,
abused and elusive in their vapor.
Though what she knows goes right through them.
She's like a poem, not some palm
marking the start of a kind of oasis,
akin to an answer that one might have missed.
She weighs amazement with all that is —
and sees us back into the welter and gist
of a being always open for business.
(Continues...)
