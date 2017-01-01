ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

Excerpt from 'Hymns & Qualms'

Hymns & Qualms

New and Selected Poems and Translations

By Peter Cole

Farrar, Straus and Giroux

Copyright © 2017 Peter Cole
All rights reserved.

ISBN: 978-0-374-71578-6

CHAPTER 1

New Poems, New Translations


    EVERY SINGLE PERSON

    Every single person you meet,
    Philo wrote, it's said — Everyone —
    is fighting a very great battle.
    Except that no one is able to find
    where he said it, or what he thought
    the burden might be that brings it on.
    Still, it's almost certainly true —
    and so he added, perhaps, be kind.


    THROUGH THE SLAUGHTER

    and Bialik

    Sky — have mercy.
    When flechettes fly
    forth from a shell,
    shot by a tank
    taking Ezekiel's
    chariot's name —

    When their thin fins
    invisibly whiz,
    whiffling the air
    like angels' wings —
    their metal feathers
    guiding them in —

    When their hooks rip
    through random flesh
    in a promise of land
    with its boring sun —
    Is it like the priests'
    release in Leviticus?

    The male without blemish
    and dashed blood?
    The limbs in pieces?
    The tents of meeting?
    The burnt offering?
    Does it hasten deliverance?

    Or summon Presence?
    Is its savor pleasant?
    As the rage unfurls
    in a storm of flame
    and the darts deploy
    in a shawl of pain,

    does it soar like justice?
    Contain a God?
    Expose a Source?
    What will is known?
    Does it touch a throne?
    Can we see a crown?

    As the swarm scorches
    the air with anger,
    and the torches of righteousness
    extend their reach —
    What power is power?
    Whose heart gives out?

    When skin is pierced
    to receive that flight,
    what light gets in?
    What's left of sin?
    What cause is served?
    What cry is heard?

    When the blood of infants
    and elders spurts
    across T-shirts
    does it figure forever?
    As it wreaks its change
    and seeks revenge

    above the abyss?
    Could Satan devise
    vengeance like this
    war which is just ...
    an art of darkness?
             Have mercy, skies.

    Jerusalem, The Gaza War, 2014


    IT'S IN ME

    struggling,
    strangely, I feel it,
    rustling, smoldering,
    hollows enfolding,
    something forming,
    feathers rushing
    through sheaths beneath
    thickened skin,
    buds pushing
    (like nibs on pens
    from within)
    then piercing it,
    like spirit, always
    about to be
    expressed, like genius,
    Novalis said,
    heart's sense —
    and calamus —
    hooked, ribbed,
    lifting toward
    the aether, the body
    barely, a tether....


    WHAT THE BEARD SAID

    Smallness of mind, the xenophobic
    mystic muttered, his beard a cloud,
    a little too proud, I thought, hearing:
    Smallness of mind — it's what makes us
    miss the greatness
    of straits opening
    onto a faintness (call it largesse)
    of first things' traces linking long
    trails of being,
    tales of longing,
    marrow in the narrow bone
    of and through our rendered listening:
    low — today, for instance — skies
    the winter tint of tarnished vintage
    silver in a kitchen drawer.
    Drawing's goyish,
    said the cloud —
    though you love it, over paths
    you're always walking, wherever you are
    (when you're able) spokes poking
    out from the crown of cones or corners
    you've never seen but seem to turn
    within, within you.
    Time and again.
    Misanthropy's end, the cloud sputtered.
    Smallness of mind. Magnitude's friend.


    AUGUST

    homage to Morton Feldman —
    "before the oracle, with the flowers"
    1 KINGS 7:49

    1.

    Here in the gloaming,
    a wormwood haze —
    the "m" on its head,
    a "w," amazed
    at what the
    drink itself does:

    Vermouth,
    god bless you — th.

    2.

    What really matters now is begonia,
    he thought, distracted while reading —
    their amber anther and bone-white petals
    missing from a jade pot
    by the door — not a theory of metaphor.

    3.

    In this corner, sweet alyssum.
    And beside it fragrant jessamine.
    Almost rhyming scents in the air —
    a syntax weaving their there, there.

    4.

    Erodium holds
    an eye in the pink
    looping the white of
    its tendering cup.

    5.

    The blue moon opens all
    too quickly and floats
    its head-
    y fragrance over
    the path
    before us:

    And so we slit
    its throat, like a florist.

    6.

    These hearts-on-strings
    of the tenderest green
    things that rise
    from dirt,
    then fall
    toward the floor,

    hang
    in
    the air
    like —

    hearts-
    on-strings of the tenderest
    green things —
    they rise from dirt
    then fall toward
    the floor,
    hanging in
    the air like —

    these
    hearts-on-strings of the
    tenderest green things,
    rising
    from dirt then falling
    toward the floor,
    hanging
    in the air like

    7.

    Moss-rose, purslane, portulaca
    petals feeling
    for the sun's
    light or is it
    only warmth
    or both
    (they need
    to open)

    an amethyst
    almost
    see-through
    shift

    8.

    Bou-
    gainvillea
    lifts the sinking
    spirit back
    up and nearly
    into a buoyancy —
    its papery
    pink bracts
    proving with
    their tease
    of a rustle and glow
    through the window —
    there is a breeze.

    9.

    Epistle-like chicory
    blue beyond
    the bars of these
    beds suspended
    in air,
    (what doesn't dangle?)
    elsewhere, gives
    way to plugged in,
    pez-
    purply thyme,
    against a golden
    (halo's) thistle.

    10.

    What's a wandering
    Jew to you
    two, who often do
    wonder about
    that moving about?
    Its purple stalk
    torn off and stuck
    elsewhere in
    the ground takes root
    and soon shoots
    forth a bluish
    star with powder
    on its pistil.
    Such is the power
    of that Jew,
    wherever it goes
    (unlike the rose),
    to make itself new.


    NOTHING HAS TAKEN ME

    Nothing has taken me
    more by surprise —
    that dove, cooing
    on a branch between
    the islet and river,
    its collar pistachio
    green, its breast
    lapis, its neck
    ashimmer, its back
    and the tips of its wings
    maroon. Its ruby
    eyes had flitting
    lids of pearl
    above, flecked
    and bordered with gold.
    Its beak was black
    at the point alone,
    a reed's tip
    dipped in ink.
    The bough was its throne.
    It hid its throat
    in the fold of a wing —
    resting. Moaning,
    I startled it. And seeing me
    weeping, it spread
    its wings, then beat them —
    and as it flew
    it took my heart
    away. It's gone....

    Abu al-Hasan 'Ali bin Hisn,
    Arabic, 11th century


    WHERE THE LEMON TREES BLOOM

    Jerusalem : Promised Land : Palestine.
    Could words give off a greater shine?

    But no country, he scrawled, will more quickly dissipate
    romantic expectations ... — which is to say, its fate

    awaits the anticipation. In particular, Jerusalem
    can sicken. Herman Melville, eighteen fifty-seven.


    THE UNSURE MORALIST

    I'm tired of life and its troubles.
    Whoever lives as long as I have or will
    grows weary: it's inevitable.

    I've seen the fates trample
    the young in the dust, like a blinded camel.
    When they strike they can maim and effectively kill;

    when they miss — men live on, content if feeble.
    A man's true nature in time is revealed,
    no matter how hard he tries to conceal it.

    I know what's happening now quite well,
    and I clearly hear the past's babble.
    As for what tomorrow will sell us —

    my wisdom's already rubble.

         Zuhayr, Arabic, 6th century


    WHAT THE BEARD SAID, II

    What does it mean that a name remains
    unknown to one who'd bear or bears it
    with pride in its bearing
    a strange sort of power,
    if not exactly
    glory? How would it matter
    that an unknown name's rearranged, continually
    within a body, maybe
    anagrammatically,
    as bursting books and bookshelves groan,
    like someone's God?
    Whose meanings might
    that not quite grasping
    come between —
    letters rattling
    around in a skull and clicking through limbs,
    as though through limbs?
    Or — Ezekiel's living beings
    racing down a thought's crown
    toward the feet of what's been called
    the Queen, or just a beanstalk?
    And so from the ears
    a beard, as the Brightness brings it,
    brooding
    into a reading
    descends and encircles the mouth —
    white strands branching
    into paths of an odd enhancement, black
    waves winding their weirder
    and weirder maze around and past
    what we trust
    or might begin to
    spell or fathom — alone with a name
    we think
    in part we hear
    but on our own could never utter


    OPEN FOR BUSINESS

    1.

    Not to see through a scrim —
    though maybe in a simulacrum.
    Not to list or listen
    one's way into something that might have been.
    Not to live in abstract deferment
    but only to sound the lines we're in —
    the music their graphing makes, regardless
    of where that takes us, say,
    into a space where I've been remiss,
    or others dismiss.
    Always to stay open for business.

    2.

    Always to stay open for business
    in this isness, no matter the mess
    one stumbles into. Whatever the mask
    one's face is strung through.
    There is a blessing in this being
    not just you. Eventually. It's also true,
    you do want to become who you are,
    or at least be seen as such —
    although it might not take you far.
    Still, this much we can try to do
    for you. Now. Whoever you are ...

    3.

    For you, now, whoever you are,
    hovering in your penumbral nature,
    shimmering in the pitch of address
    to yourself as someone else:
    Sounds aren't strung along the lines
    of thinking, so much as thought's defined,
    for an instant, by a sense —
    this one sinking into your voice
    and leaving you nothing in the way of choice
    except to shout out from a crouch that
    you've assumed in the face of assault.

    4.

    You've assumed in the face of assault
    that in fact it's not your fault.
    Sound did it to you — listening.
    Laboring, well, the minute particulars
    of cadence and pitch and intonation.
    A surface tensility akin to a quality
    or texture combining with taste in the mouth,
    suddenly altering the air in your ear.
    Actually, that would be fear speaking
    from within, which only goes to show you
    that everything out there is also an inkling.

    5.

    That everything out there is also an inkling
    isn't something I'd been thinking of —
    but here it is inside my morning,
    linking things without my knowing,
    or really trying to. An inkling isn't
    only within, or even mostly.
    Nor does it really involve any ink,
    beyond the letters you're blinking at now.
    Often it feels like it's trying to figure
    its way out of a certain darkness.
    At times it even counts as distress.

    6.

    At times it even counts as distress
    when what's withheld should be about,
    but isn't. Or, when what's ever-so-vaguely beyond
    is something we've desperately tried to possess.
    Mostly that wanting is what defines us,
    and words manage our restlessness.
    They're what we do our wanting with, said the
    therapist, strumming our interest in all of this.
    In all of this, there's something humming,
    like an engine that needs — not to be fixed,
    only adjusted, for time's nicks, and tricks.

    7.

    Only adjusted for time's nicks and tricks
    can one really be seen to be someone,
    by which I mean: the Many makes us
    the one we're becoming. And aren't. It takes us
    through whatever we were, and possibly past
    what we might have turned into. And, thank the gods
    of our fathers' mothers, or their brothers'
    family trees — it seems to shake us
    out of its sleeves. So everything feels
    at once both given and chosen. And this, too,
    is one of those tricks that the Many can do.

    8.

    Is one of those tricks that the Many can do
    something you might try at home
    on your own? Don't be foolish.
    Tricks will happen in any event,
    without your having to do a thing,
    but pay attention, which seems like everything.
    Then again, they rarely occur
    unless your focus is elsewhere — not exactly
    on vacation, but, for instance, facing
    a deep blue dish with a Fasi pattern,
    encoding a faith in fate's sleight-of-hand.

    9.

    Encoding a faith in fate's sleight-of-hand
    seems like a disciplined sort of insouciance.
    It has produced, at any rate, extraordinary
    faience. Candy for the eyes of some,
    for others — a metaphysical emblem....
    Like these lines, you might be thinking,
    with them, if everything's coming along
    as I think I'd like it to. Now there's a pause
    in the composition a waiting for a second
    wind, or inspiration — something to do
    with paradox riding its cause into song.

    10.

    With paradox riding its cause into song,
    what — ducking, as he said it — he mused,
    could possibly go wrong? And when it did,
    he'd chalk it up to the greater gear-work
    of Lady Wisdom's endless lessons,
    in which whatever would be would
    always — maybe — be for the better.
    Such was the mystery of her linking letters.
    But in that possibly — was it true?
    The summer's rubble filled with children.
    Where was Lady Wisdom then?

    11.

    "Where was Lady Wisdom then?"
    is something Job's readers have wondered,
    finding her blurred among his friends,
    abused and elusive in their vapor.
    Though what she knows goes right through them.
    She's like a poem, not some palm
    marking the start of a kind of oasis,
    akin to an answer that one might have missed.
    She weighs amazement with all that is —
    and sees us back into the welter and gist
    of a being always open for business.


(Continues...)

Excerpted from Hymns & Qualms by Peter Cole. Copyright © 2017 Peter Cole. Excerpted by permission of Farrar, Straus and Giroux.
All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.
Excerpts are provided by Dial-A-Book Inc. solely for the personal use of visitors to this web site.
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE