ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

BOOKWORM

BOOKWORMBOOKWORM

Rita Bullwinkel: Belly Up

Bewildered imagination finds a home in the stories of Rita Bullwinkel's Belly Up.

Jun 28, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

This first collection presents stories from nowhere—they invent where they’re from, with constant surprises stemming from everyday banality. Bewildered imagination finds a home in the stories of Rita Bullwinkel. Her writing is beautiful and poetic, funny, strange, heartbreaking and wise. Her characters discover the accidental splendors of life, and aren’t in charge of where their stories go. Bullwinkel discusses being delighted by writing a world to live in. She reads one of her shortest stories, “Nave,” and samples from her longest story, a dazzling story with masterful writing, “What I Would Be If I Wasn’t What I Am.”

Photos by Christopher Ho.

Belly Up

Rita Bullwinkel

CREDITS

Host:
Michael Silverblatt

Producers:
Michelle Escobar
Alan Howard

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Bookworm

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
How a biotech billionaire and journalism vet aim to rebuild the LA Times
For The Curious Blog

How a biotech billionaire and journalism vet aim to rebuild the LA Times Listening and learning at the Los Angeles Times. Read More

Jun 25, 2018

Should homeless housing cost half a million dollars a unit?
For The Curious Blog

Should homeless housing cost half a million dollars a unit? At a construction site near the 101 Freeway in East Hollywood, the talk about building housing for LA’s homeless has turned into action. It’s here that PATH Ventures, a nonprofit… Read More

Jun 25, 2018

The battle over water in Santa Barbara’s high desert
For The Curious Blog

The battle over water in Santa Barbara’s high desert Cuyama is one of 21 critically overdrafted groundwater basins in the state. Now, the community must come together and figure out a way forward before there’s nothing left. Read More

Jun 19, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed