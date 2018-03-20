ON AIR
Roberta Allen: The Princess of Herself

Mar 22, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Roberta Allen says every truth can work as fiction. She discusses writing into the essence of a story. The Princess of Herself is interconnected stories of familiar but monstrous people not normally written about. She writes about people seeing each other: dissatisfaction and a lack of connection at the root of every story. A writer with an original style, she knits language toward finality, with implications beyond her stories and into the general fate of the world.

Photos by Christopher Ho.

The Princess of Herself

Roberta Allen

CREDITS

Host:
Michael Silverblatt

Producers:
Alan Howard
Michelle Escobar

