Roberta Allen: The Princess of Herself

Roberta Allen says every truth can work as fiction. She discusses writing into the essence of a story. The Princess of Herself is interconnected stories of familiar but monstrous people not normally written about. She writes about people seeing each other: dissatisfaction and a lack of connection at the root of every story. A writer with an original style, she knits language toward finality, with implications beyond her stories and into the general fate of the world.



Photos by Christopher Ho.