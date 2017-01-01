Excerpt from 'Collected Poems'
COLLECTED POEMS
By RON PADGETT
COFFEE HOUSE PRESS
All rights reserved.
ISBN: 978-1-56689-342-8
Contents
|IN ADVANCE OF THE BROKEN ARM (1964)........................................
|from GREAT BALLS OF FIRE (1969)............................................
|TOUJOURS L'AMOUR (1976)....................................................
|from TULSA KID (1979)......................................................
|TRIANGLES IN THE AFTERNOON (1979)..........................................
|THE BIG SOMETHING (1990)...................................................
|from NEW & SELECTED POEMS (1995)...........................................
|YOU NEVER KNOW (2002)......................................................
|from POEMS I GUESS I WROTE (2001)..........................................
|HOW TO BE PERFECT (2007)...................................................
|HOW LONG (2011)............................................................
|POEM AND OTHER POEMS: UNCOLLECTED (1960-2004)..............................
|Author's Notes.............................................................
|785
|Index of Titles............................................................
|787
|Index of First Lines.......................................................
|799
CHAPTER 1
IN ADVANCE OF THE BROKEN ARM
Wind
Now it is over and everyone knew it
The bad grass surrendered in unison and with much emotion
The long-awaited became despised
Everyone got tired and concluded that phase
Reports followed, causing intrusions
In the old-timers. Others go off for refreshment
The distrustful student prefers German popular songs,
A language which he does not understand
But now there is the tremendous reassurance of being
At the dinner table and tense, a stalwart melody
Tromping to its fluorescent conclusion.
This you find unimaginable, that rent should be suddenly so high
Up there in the cupola, the gauze
The tiny excitement of the generator
The note you read without even looking at it
Going back where you lose your hands you bask
Whitewash vistas a voice that finally remembers
Hedges that were once formidable
You watch and are horrified to be a part of it
The booth puts you out for miles this speedometer
The "fertile lowlands" you chalk it up in orange
And again a brush applies the proper lascivious colors
The postcard making it "right" instead of wrong
Rome
The people begin to get on to you
But with a deft wrist you erase their heads.
The next scene goes on to include you:
There you are, kicking
Some kindly nun in the shins! Then the brush,
Its carefully chosen colors, paste and you shine
Forth from the page with your face.
Now you and I look at you during the meal;
The spoon was inserted in the bowl of soup
Before everything
Gets naturalistic again and a tree
Grows quietly beside you. Then "shorts,
The unnoticed removal of newsreels and lots of auto accidents.
This made us very popular.
Then the people began to get on to "you" again,
But as always, the Dwarf rushes in with his foil
And fends them away, keeping you safe.
I cannot be the dwarf, for I am many dwarfs,
Chopping and sawing at wood in this forest you grow around me
And whistling a tune to the words of "Signal Failure."
To a Berry
I came to you as two friends
But you escaped down the secret stairway
Known only to yourself and a few members
Of the family. Strange report, now, of the Queen
Alone in his chamber, scratching her head.
I thought I ought to. But no, you wanted table napkins,
Men telling lies in boats, pastilles and other
Things that generally looked up. "Ha ha!"
Said Richard, laughing over the death of his beloved.
Those who say that they served me
Most loyally did; to them this lemonade.
But now what? Goatherds flocking
The suburb with airs, while a lady most white
And fair inspects the small hole in her stockyard.
Alas! The wax museum be the whistle!
Clap clap. Ugh. Two cigarettes
In a finger, erasing discussion. Better the wet rain
And dire pneumonia than all this vase fame! Out, out
The empire thumbs, and all through California
Trees fell in a demonstration of heraldic boredom!
On the cold beach three clams
Refuse to mention it, which saw them. There now,
Everything is in the air except the air itself!
Hmmm. Time to set the French horns on edge,
Discouraging the zeros which now swoop down
To strafe us. If only I hadn't eaten so much.
Well, all's well in a world of corduroy.
The king slapped his forehead in disgust. Checking the sun,
Our flak spun up again, only to burst
With joy in the clear blue flaming zeps.
Distracted by the funeral procession, the twin
Bumped into himself. "Gosh, I'm sorry,
But I just can't give out information of that nature."
Following a glass of goat's milk, the guest of honor
Was just led to the next course of the peach-colored cottage;
But a hand tiptoed through the rose gardens
And, seizing the brush, begins to paint out the entire
Scene with brilliant white.
The Ems Dispatch
Opening up a mud duck
The sin of the hearth had made him handsome
Don't ever give me what continues to be the tan arm of the hero
As identical, these sums and the chance to disappear
By including the chamois
Though that's a fine mess, I wist
Titles, etc. 2. Two Veins, followed, pursued, sought after
But the curse now
Laid you down in the patient tent
Where there are men, there are no men
Just what I wanted (lie) perfect (lie)
I cared for the boy's drawing of the horse to get going
Then the lovely shin quest
Into the untracked signal gun, flowers, birthdays, sonnets
Put the hot, sweet breath of your breath against mine enemy
Come with me the nurse ferocity
Streets streets and less equal streets
The sails being torn to pieces in the upstairs part
But in a few moments
Without themes space or the invisible table message
Under the legs "far" into the night our hut
Its flaming gates
And the invitation to commit bibliography
The proffered hand
Guessed we're on to each other
The lice looked up in astonishment
Didn't explain the available cardboard murder
Going on into the mail covered with rust and the box
The great shoe prediction sigh clock
No doubt about it the neighbor thought it over
The extra put on its countenance and clicked on off
Let my dog sleep
On the altar of girlhood
But polish around it, observing the priority of the bump
The close call packed away and sniffing at the edge
The Blind Dog of Venice
The tartar sauce lesson was misunderstood
By those who didn't even want to miss it.
Just in the nick of time the knob came forth with Kleenex,
The cow licked its way into our foreheads.
We responded with great tonsils, though we were soon
To forget that the angel of logic
Is not logic, and that the power of a personal
Hair is more aware than unusual.
This was the choir boy's dead.
Everyone moved up a row.
Later you beat me to a pulp magazine
Which I desired most fiercely, in thus wise
To far errands o'er the earth.
In the domino stand we committed the sin of homework
To drift up against the door and dream
Of a dog who would dream of a circle which draws a dream around us.
Then your long, leather smile consoled me
As far as the potbellied stove, in which had been placed
Our name, address, and age.
The delivery boy turned away from the door in despair,
His a fruitful mission!
What could we have been left out of?
Did it fall among the positive dominos? A vicious
Song leaped out of the frying pan.
The result is more high and low Latin, these letters
I am getting to and from you through our new past, since now
The mist is getting bigger
Over the sarsaparilla-colored pond and the searchlights
Which are getting cut down through the trees
Reveal the gentleman lawn reclining in a gesture of crassness.
Somnambulism
I come out of you in big
deep goshes "Hi, toe!"
you know that story told you and told on
you sang out
of sheer right (left) mine was the middle one
between the other two someone was there I
then the hammer let us out
you cried play cry and I can can
you? how to avoid the grimacing yoyo metaphor
then
the alpine refreshment of pine drinks up you
didn't urge I urged everyone urged but you
collecting the hammer and all
night cigarettes kept flying out of your pockets
you came into focus from "I may I might I my my me"
then I took your place
in bed it was worn a little
bug sank down on my arm
holding the shadow of a dot! quivers foots
hills they diminished with spraying beads broke
on your head they buffed
you up and asked yourself to fall together
did but "didn't" they was plumb put
zing! out
now geared up for the encore
you enlarged drinking cocoa plopped down
"a real card or you that began saying "I sound.
the last in angel, mountain and Franz Lizst ..."
One Cent
Out of the bright upholstery of a face
A breath death breath at me that's going on?
Whoa! Strung up
Something on every side
Of an effort portent
A swine some grit a Tibetan ox
Fingering a trigger light
Breeze in a heavy wind
Where mine entrance to its outside is
Sunny and cold today, high in the twenties,
Fair tonight with twenty-one pieces of snow. Then
One igloo dawned on me hard. Ouch!
There were twelve of them men there
Eight ash trays and five puffs of smoke!
But now who uncovers a sign
In a white tornado friend
Just yodels the abbreviation of a state of going on
In California, though when the future poems
Of Keats write better
In your wrong, real, and solitary pants come on
And go right away to smithereens, back
In a jiffy to the miniature lady friend.
White Coffee
None biggest quiet
Bone over bones a tether
Now we are back to front cockily
The seconds pile up against the trees
Drove us into the northern part it was hot
Our toes were hollow then religious then warm fizzle
Sunk back the hand of the handball
Certain tight exploding jets
No more fearful loud
A sheriff was asking us to stop rotating again
Now these are not ours but are
Some effigy bruise flip inching to the cap
The crowd soon to begin booing in delight but
A steamer gauge held them back they were hot they urged
You gave them a mundane nickel I
Backstage everything was glowing and pulsing
The water tap "facts" an accumulation of gravity
Stop that the blackboard, anti-
More all
You supplicated for a mere water pretense
The southern clime was not fond of you nor you
So a dash
A colon a vertibra and an explosion of pills kept going
Until the middle part could be colored in
But who there of those we knew could
They had opera, chevrons, earned keep and hard
Noodles
There was no room on the outside only
A humble mint
But ferns though sloppy would suffice
You were always disappearing into heaven or slunk
Get up rumple
Of serious danger
On account of the flat white bull's eye
"A feeling good with no shaft or foot infection"
You did not tell me you were in Mexico
With me
We cut off our arms with you in them
You raved consecutively up the host
His sneakers in sight of the striped pole
We only looked black because we were
Of the family of the good teeth
Learning the lesson of the oat and the bump
Nothing was continuing like that might have
Out of those zzzzzing piazzas
The heinous sleeper hold
Please come back head heart and the rainy day
I have been saving until the end
The Life of M.
The true test of a man is a bunt. So kiss me!
O please come back to me! Then go away ...
I only like you for a long time.
And then: "The gaucho is coming!"
The old room back in you
Or a complicated object by a pond
Weren't exactly "piled up"
But a tall short masculine kept starting to go
There's nothing in this box
Or the one in it but what's there?
Brown old arithmetic, a stopwatch,
A wrist and some h....n.
Put them back. They are good for you.
No! They aren't! For they still love
Though the toe has been
But off the bumper crop of fumes.
Besides, the gaucho is almost here.
Via Air
Headlights are following a car whose headlights are turned off
Lies a mile long like collisions
That never daunt the Singing Killer
These old roads have been run over before
They ran all over the road
It was wet
My slippers plunging into the dark
Something was running by the running board
Symbol.
With a gasp you expired through the desert
I poured nickels and dimes out the window
And you burst into a new kind of wrong tick
Further ahead was a hill through which
There were the lights of the town we could see
Behind us a sudden storm of envelopes dictators
Special regimens and indications of hives
A several numb skull handed us an ordinary finger
Which popped
Into a series of whinneys on our parts
But your chair was sleekest
That never went
But to creeks and severe rustic manipulations
Spy-glasses and a chalk drawing of a ravine in it
To gather us back
To the continuing rip of the destination
That was not ours yours
The Left Half of 1816
Out of the other thermos jug its fifteen-foot-high letters
Air masses were moving to the north
Some lips said there was much ventilation
Then a series of oinks and growls
Made by beautiful young girls
It never sounded like anything
The spade experience was simulated
By dogs and gophers
Out on the west coast it's already on the move
My left arm feels it
The exact thrill of arriving on a dot
Which is being photographed
There was a specific flash of lightning in my pants
The old-fashioned birds asked to see it
Let's warm up the simian pianola
The female birds spoke of honey shacks
Our hair stood up for its own chore of enthusiasm
Then the enthusiasm went camping
It was wonderful
I spoke seven languages of the contact winds
My name is Freddy
Please disregard the kiss emblem I enjoy
The desk is gone and the harpy
Especially if you're young and "all the time"
Got pulled together
Some pans went down causing on the softball's brother
Sparks were coming from my toes
(Fauntleroy business)
About then a series of stupid joys came out of a mouth
But I don't even like Hawaiians
Though rectitude (in secret) knocks me out
Having no slow desire to inflict the golden mental joke
Said the freaks of history
(Continues...)
Excerpted from COLLECTED POEMS by RON PADGETT. Copyright © 2013 Ron Padgett. Excerpted by permission of COFFEE HOUSE PRESS.
All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.
Excerpts are provided by Dial-A-Book Inc. solely for the personal use of visitors to this web site.