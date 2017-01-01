Excerpt from 'Collected Poems'

CHAPTER 1

IN ADVANCE OF THE BROKEN ARM

Wind



Now it is over and everyone knew it

The bad grass surrendered in unison and with much emotion

The long-awaited became despised

Everyone got tired and concluded that phase



Reports followed, causing intrusions

In the old-timers. Others go off for refreshment

The distrustful student prefers German popular songs,

A language which he does not understand



But now there is the tremendous reassurance of being

At the dinner table and tense, a stalwart melody

Tromping to its fluorescent conclusion.

This you find unimaginable, that rent should be suddenly so high

Up there in the cupola, the gauze

The tiny excitement of the generator

The note you read without even looking at it

Going back where you lose your hands you bask

Whitewash vistas a voice that finally remembers

Hedges that were once formidable

You watch and are horrified to be a part of it



The booth puts you out for miles this speedometer

The "fertile lowlands" you chalk it up in orange

And again a brush applies the proper lascivious colors

The postcard making it "right" instead of wrong





Rome



The people begin to get on to you

But with a deft wrist you erase their heads.

The next scene goes on to include you:

There you are, kicking

Some kindly nun in the shins! Then the brush,

Its carefully chosen colors, paste and you shine

Forth from the page with your face.



Now you and I look at you during the meal;

The spoon was inserted in the bowl of soup

Before everything

Gets naturalistic again and a tree

Grows quietly beside you. Then "shorts,

The unnoticed removal of newsreels and lots of auto accidents.

This made us very popular.



Then the people began to get on to "you" again,

But as always, the Dwarf rushes in with his foil

And fends them away, keeping you safe.

I cannot be the dwarf, for I am many dwarfs,

Chopping and sawing at wood in this forest you grow around me

And whistling a tune to the words of "Signal Failure."





To a Berry



I came to you as two friends

But you escaped down the secret stairway

Known only to yourself and a few members

Of the family. Strange report, now, of the Queen

Alone in his chamber, scratching her head.

I thought I ought to. But no, you wanted table napkins,

Men telling lies in boats, pastilles and other

Things that generally looked up. "Ha ha!"

Said Richard, laughing over the death of his beloved.



Those who say that they served me

Most loyally did; to them this lemonade.

But now what? Goatherds flocking

The suburb with airs, while a lady most white

And fair inspects the small hole in her stockyard.

Alas! The wax museum be the whistle!



Clap clap. Ugh. Two cigarettes

In a finger, erasing discussion. Better the wet rain

And dire pneumonia than all this vase fame! Out, out

The empire thumbs, and all through California

Trees fell in a demonstration of heraldic boredom!

On the cold beach three clams

Refuse to mention it, which saw them. There now,



Everything is in the air except the air itself!

Hmmm. Time to set the French horns on edge,

Discouraging the zeros which now swoop down

To strafe us. If only I hadn't eaten so much.

Well, all's well in a world of corduroy.

The king slapped his forehead in disgust. Checking the sun,

Our flak spun up again, only to burst

With joy in the clear blue flaming zeps.



Distracted by the funeral procession, the twin

Bumped into himself. "Gosh, I'm sorry,

But I just can't give out information of that nature."

Following a glass of goat's milk, the guest of honor

Was just led to the next course of the peach-colored cottage;

But a hand tiptoed through the rose gardens

And, seizing the brush, begins to paint out the entire

Scene with brilliant white.





The Ems Dispatch



Opening up a mud duck

The sin of the hearth had made him handsome

Don't ever give me what continues to be the tan arm of the hero

As identical, these sums and the chance to disappear

By including the chamois

Though that's a fine mess, I wist

Titles, etc. 2. Two Veins, followed, pursued, sought after

But the curse now

Laid you down in the patient tent

Where there are men, there are no men

Just what I wanted (lie) perfect (lie)

I cared for the boy's drawing of the horse to get going

Then the lovely shin quest

Into the untracked signal gun, flowers, birthdays, sonnets

Put the hot, sweet breath of your breath against mine enemy

Come with me the nurse ferocity

Streets streets and less equal streets

The sails being torn to pieces in the upstairs part

But in a few moments

Without themes space or the invisible table message

Under the legs "far" into the night our hut

Its flaming gates

And the invitation to commit bibliography

The proffered hand

Guessed we're on to each other

The lice looked up in astonishment

Didn't explain the available cardboard murder

Going on into the mail covered with rust and the box

The great shoe prediction sigh clock

No doubt about it the neighbor thought it over

The extra put on its countenance and clicked on off

Let my dog sleep

On the altar of girlhood

But polish around it, observing the priority of the bump

The close call packed away and sniffing at the edge





The Blind Dog of Venice



The tartar sauce lesson was misunderstood

By those who didn't even want to miss it.

Just in the nick of time the knob came forth with Kleenex,

The cow licked its way into our foreheads.

We responded with great tonsils, though we were soon

To forget that the angel of logic

Is not logic, and that the power of a personal

Hair is more aware than unusual.

This was the choir boy's dead.

Everyone moved up a row.



Later you beat me to a pulp magazine

Which I desired most fiercely, in thus wise

To far errands o'er the earth.

In the domino stand we committed the sin of homework

To drift up against the door and dream

Of a dog who would dream of a circle which draws a dream around us.

Then your long, leather smile consoled me

As far as the potbellied stove, in which had been placed

Our name, address, and age.

The delivery boy turned away from the door in despair,

His a fruitful mission!



What could we have been left out of?

Did it fall among the positive dominos? A vicious

Song leaped out of the frying pan.

The result is more high and low Latin, these letters

I am getting to and from you through our new past, since now

The mist is getting bigger

Over the sarsaparilla-colored pond and the searchlights

Which are getting cut down through the trees

Reveal the gentleman lawn reclining in a gesture of crassness.





Somnambulism



I come out of you in big

deep goshes "Hi, toe!"

you know that story told you and told on

you sang out

of sheer right (left) mine was the middle one

between the other two someone was there I

then the hammer let us out

you cried play cry and I can can

you? how to avoid the grimacing yoyo metaphor



then

the alpine refreshment of pine drinks up you

didn't urge I urged everyone urged but you

collecting the hammer and all

night cigarettes kept flying out of your pockets

you came into focus from "I may I might I my my me"



then I took your place

in bed it was worn a little

bug sank down on my arm

holding the shadow of a dot! quivers foots

hills they diminished with spraying beads broke

on your head they buffed

you up and asked yourself to fall together

did but "didn't" they was plumb put



zing! out



now geared up for the encore

you enlarged drinking cocoa plopped down

"a real card or you that began saying "I sound.



the last in angel, mountain and Franz Lizst ..."





One Cent



Out of the bright upholstery of a face

A breath death breath at me that's going on?

Whoa! Strung up

Something on every side

Of an effort portent

A swine some grit a Tibetan ox

Fingering a trigger light

Breeze in a heavy wind

Where mine entrance to its outside is

Sunny and cold today, high in the twenties,

Fair tonight with twenty-one pieces of snow. Then

One igloo dawned on me hard. Ouch!

There were twelve of them men there

Eight ash trays and five puffs of smoke!



But now who uncovers a sign

In a white tornado friend

Just yodels the abbreviation of a state of going on

In California, though when the future poems

Of Keats write better

In your wrong, real, and solitary pants come on

And go right away to smithereens, back

In a jiffy to the miniature lady friend.





White Coffee



None biggest quiet

Bone over bones a tether

Now we are back to front cockily

The seconds pile up against the trees

Drove us into the northern part it was hot

Our toes were hollow then religious then warm fizzle

Sunk back the hand of the handball

Certain tight exploding jets

No more fearful loud

A sheriff was asking us to stop rotating again



Now these are not ours but are

Some effigy bruise flip inching to the cap

The crowd soon to begin booing in delight but

A steamer gauge held them back they were hot they urged



You gave them a mundane nickel I

Backstage everything was glowing and pulsing

The water tap "facts" an accumulation of gravity



Stop that the blackboard, anti-

More all

You supplicated for a mere water pretense

The southern clime was not fond of you nor you

So a dash

A colon a vertibra and an explosion of pills kept going

Until the middle part could be colored in



But who there of those we knew could

They had opera, chevrons, earned keep and hard

Noodles

There was no room on the outside only

A humble mint



But ferns though sloppy would suffice

You were always disappearing into heaven or slunk

Get up rumple

Of serious danger

On account of the flat white bull's eye

"A feeling good with no shaft or foot infection"



You did not tell me you were in Mexico

With me

We cut off our arms with you in them

You raved consecutively up the host

His sneakers in sight of the striped pole



We only looked black because we were

Of the family of the good teeth

Learning the lesson of the oat and the bump

Nothing was continuing like that might have

Out of those zzzzzing piazzas

The heinous sleeper hold



Please come back head heart and the rainy day

I have been saving until the end





The Life of M.



The true test of a man is a bunt. So kiss me!

O please come back to me! Then go away ...

I only like you for a long time.

And then: "The gaucho is coming!"



The old room back in you

Or a complicated object by a pond

Weren't exactly "piled up"

But a tall short masculine kept starting to go



There's nothing in this box

Or the one in it but what's there?

Brown old arithmetic, a stopwatch,

A wrist and some h....n.

Put them back. They are good for you.



No! They aren't! For they still love

Though the toe has been

But off the bumper crop of fumes.

Besides, the gaucho is almost here.





Via Air



Headlights are following a car whose headlights are turned off

Lies a mile long like collisions

That never daunt the Singing Killer



These old roads have been run over before

They ran all over the road

It was wet

My slippers plunging into the dark

Something was running by the running board

Symbol.

With a gasp you expired through the desert

I poured nickels and dimes out the window

And you burst into a new kind of wrong tick



Further ahead was a hill through which

There were the lights of the town we could see

Behind us a sudden storm of envelopes dictators

Special regimens and indications of hives

A several numb skull handed us an ordinary finger

Which popped

Into a series of whinneys on our parts



But your chair was sleekest

That never went

But to creeks and severe rustic manipulations

Spy-glasses and a chalk drawing of a ravine in it

To gather us back

To the continuing rip of the destination

That was not ours yours





The Left Half of 1816



Out of the other thermos jug its fifteen-foot-high letters

Air masses were moving to the north

Some lips said there was much ventilation

Then a series of oinks and growls

Made by beautiful young girls

It never sounded like anything



The spade experience was simulated

By dogs and gophers

Out on the west coast it's already on the move

My left arm feels it

The exact thrill of arriving on a dot

Which is being photographed

There was a specific flash of lightning in my pants

The old-fashioned birds asked to see it



Let's warm up the simian pianola

The female birds spoke of honey shacks

Our hair stood up for its own chore of enthusiasm

Then the enthusiasm went camping

It was wonderful



I spoke seven languages of the contact winds

My name is Freddy

Please disregard the kiss emblem I enjoy



The desk is gone and the harpy

Especially if you're young and "all the time"

Got pulled together



Some pans went down causing on the softball's brother

Sparks were coming from my toes

(Fauntleroy business)

About then a series of stupid joys came out of a mouth



But I don't even like Hawaiians

Though rectitude (in secret) knocks me out

Having no slow desire to inflict the golden mental joke

Said the freaks of history