ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

BOOKWORM

BOOKWORMBOOKWORM

Scott McClanahan: The Sarah Book / Crapalachia: A Biography of Place

Scott McClanahan discusses two of his close-to- the-bone and personal novels: The Sarah Book and Crapalachia: A Biography of Place.

COMING SOON

Feb 22, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Scott McClanahan discusses two of his close-to- the-bone and personal novels: The Sarah Book and Crapalachia: A Biography of Place. Each one, hilarious and heartbreaking, merges forms and takes place in a West Virginia that exists only in Scott’s head. He plagiarizes and mines from his own life, creating the feeling of literary truth through short, sharp sparks of writing full of feeling. Scott points his finger not at someone else, but at the narrator.

Read an excerpt  from The Sarah Book.

Photo by Christopher Ho.

The Sarah Book

Scott McClanahan

CREDITS

Host:
Michael Silverblatt

Producers:
Alan Howard
Michelle Escobar

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Bookworm

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
3 reasons why your commute between Ventura and Santa Barbara has gotten even worse
For The Curious Blog

3 reasons why your commute between Ventura and Santa Barbara has gotten even worse It’s been over a month since deadly mudslides washed through Montecito and shut down Highway 101 for weeks. But, even though the highway is now clean, open and back to… Read More

Feb 16, 2018

Vote: What should we answer next?
For The Curious Blog

Vote: What should we answer next? We’ve looked at the history of the Nike missile base, found out about the empty land near LAX, and answered many of your marijuana questions. Now you get to vote!… Read More

Feb 15, 2018

Prop. 64 lets people reduce marijuana convictions, but hardly anyone’s doing it
For The Curious Blog

Prop. 64 lets people reduce marijuana convictions, but hardly anyone’s doing it When it passed in 2016, Proposition 64 made it legal to buy and sell recreational marijuana in California. It also included a provision that lets people convicted of certain marijuana… Read More

Feb 13, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed