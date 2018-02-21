Scott McClanahan: The Sarah Book / Crapalachia: A Biography of Place

Scott McClanahan discusses two of his close-to- the-bone and personal novels: The Sarah Book and Crapalachia: A Biography of Place. Each one, hilarious and heartbreaking, merges forms and takes place in a West Virginia that exists only in Scott’s head. He plagiarizes and mines from his own life, creating the feeling of literary truth through short, sharp sparks of writing full of feeling. Scott points his finger not at someone else, but at the narrator.



Read an excerpt from The Sarah Book.



Photo by Christopher Ho.