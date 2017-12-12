William H. Gass Tribute

The great novelist, essayist and prose stylist William H. Gass died last week at 93. This tribute show is composed of excerpts from previous Bookworm conversations with Gass. He discusses his masterpiece novel The Tunnel, his reverence for the German Romantic poet Ranier Maria Rilke, and his appreciation for the mastery of the sentences of Henry James. This show salutes the genius of Gass and mourns the passing of a great American writer.

Photo: Screen grab from a conversation with Michael Silverblatt in 2013