ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

BOOKWORM

BOOKWORMBOOKWORM

William H. Gass Tribute

The great novelist, essayist and prose stylist William H. Gass died last week at 93. This tribute show is composed of excerpts from previous Bookworm conversations with Gass.

COMING SOON

Dec 14, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

The great novelist, essayist and prose stylist William H. Gass died last week at 93. This tribute show is composed of excerpts from previous Bookworm conversations with Gass. He discusses his masterpiece novel The Tunnel, his reverence for the German Romantic poet Ranier Maria Rilke, and his appreciation for the mastery of the sentences of Henry James. This show salutes the genius of Gass and mourns the passing of a great American writer.

Photo: Screen grab from a conversation with Michael Silverblatt in 2013

The Tunnel

William H. Gass

Guests:
William H. Gass, (1924-2017)

CREDITS

Host:
Michael Silverblatt

Producers:
Connie Alvarez
Alan Howard

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Bookworm

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Photos: The Thomas Fire leaves a scorched landscape
For The Curious Blog

Photos: The Thomas Fire leaves a scorched landscape The Thomas Fire has burned more than 230,000 acres, becoming the fifth largest wildfire in California history. The fire, which is now 15 percent contained, has destroyed 790 structures. One fatality… Read More

Dec 11, 2017

Where can you see The Nutcracker in LA this year?
For The Curious Blog

Where can you see The Nutcracker in LA this year? When the Nutcracker premiered in St. Petersburg, Russia more than a century ago, critics hated it. But now it’s become what might be the most popular ballet in the world.… Read More

Dec 07, 2017

Pot will be legal soon. What do you want to know?
For The Curious Blog

Pot will be legal soon. What do you want to know? Starting January 1, buying and selling recreational marijuana will be legal in California. However, it’s up to specific municipalities to decide how to regulate the business. This means certain cities… Read More

Dec 06, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed