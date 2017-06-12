ON AIR
CELESTIAL
BLOOD

CELESTIAL<br>BLOOD

Episode 8

The finale involves Alaska, climate change, a secret recipe and yet another family member. What happened to Sol's and Esteban's wedding? How about the Russians?

Jun 12, 2017

Producers:
Gisele Regatao

