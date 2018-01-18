ON AIR
Answering your questions about legal cannabis

Can your employer fire you if you have THC in your system? We answer that and other pot-related questions.

Jan 22, 2018

KCRW's Jenny Hamel and Steve Chiotakis answer your questions about legal marijuana, IDs at the pot shops, and your workplace rights if you use marijuana. 

Producers:

Producers:
Jenny Hamel

