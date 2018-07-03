ON AIR
What’s the story behind Canon Perdido Street in Santa Barbara?

Many listeners have written into Curious Coast to ask about the origins of certain street names in Santa Barbara. One, in particular, is Canon Perdido. In Spanish, “canon perdido” translates to “lost cannon.” But, whose cannon was it, and why did it go missing? Reporter Ted Mills does some historical digging.

Jul 03, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo credit: Ted Mills

Guests:
Ted Mills, Producer, ' Curious Coast', @tedmills

CREDITS

Host:
Larry Perel

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

