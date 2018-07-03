Many listeners have written into Curious Coast to ask about the origins of certain street names in Santa Barbara. One, in particular, is Canon Perdido. In Spanish, “canon perdido” translates to “lost cannon.” But, whose cannon was it, and why did it go missing? Reporter Ted Mills does some historical digging.
Photo credit: Ted Mills
What’s the story behind Canon Perdido Street in Santa Barbara?
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Larry Perel
Producers:
Kathryn Barnes