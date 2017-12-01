Why is there so much traffic in LA?

Every commuter has experienced the city's painful traffic. Is it getting worse? Does LA need to embrace a denser future?
Photo by Prayitno
Producers:
Jenny Hamel
What is all that abandoned land near LAX? If you look down from the plane as you take off from LAX, you'll see a long swath of seemingly empty streets. A long time ago, this was an upscale, beachfront neighborhood. Eventually, it made way for an airport that was growing and expanding. And it wasn't the only community gobbled up by the airport's growing footprint.
Why did Anthem Insurance leave Santa Barbara? On January 1st, Anthem Health Insurance will pull out of the individual insurance market in California, potentially leaving 17,000 people in Santa Barbara county without health care. With open enrollment quickly approaching, what options are out there?