Big plans for tiny houses, homes for hope

The tiny house movement is booming, even though in most places, people can't legally live in them. But that didn't stop a group of enthusiasts from learning how to build one at CAFAM. What will they do with their tiny homes? And as Angelenos have passed measures to build more housing for the homeless, a group of architecture students is trying to speed up access to shelter -- with designs for temporary housing with "curb appeal."

Mar 14, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: A tiny house under construction at the Craft and Folk Art Museum (CAFAM)

Producers:
Frances Anderton
Avishay Artsy

Big plans for tiny houses 17 MIN, 25 SEC

Tiny houses are growing in popularity, even though in most places in the US, people can't legally live in them. But that didn't stop a group of enthusiasts from coming to a two-day workshop a few weeks back at the Craft and Folk Art Museum -- or CAFAM. They came to meet, and learn from, one of the stars of the burgeoning tiny home world: Derek Diedricksen, the host of HGTV's Tiny House Builders. So what attracts people to living so small? Freedom from stuff, and the "debtor's prison" of 30-year mortgages? DnA hears from tiny house dreamers (including David Wolfe, Polly Harrold, Shaina Thompson and Susan Bernardo) and learns about how to live small on the down-low, while the legal issues are sorted out.


Polly Harrold participated in a tiny house building workshop at CAFAM
Frances Anderton

Guests:
Derek "Deek" Diedricksen, former TV host
Suzanne Isken, Craft and Folk Art Museum (@CraftAndFolk)
Michelle Boyle, tiny house enthusiast

More:
Tiny homes are all the rage, but here's why the market is more bust than boom
Four things to know before buying a tiny house in Los Angeles
This LA musician built $1,200 tiny houses for the homeless

Homes for hope 11 MIN, 4 SEC

Tens of thousands of people are currently living on LA's streets. Last November voters passed Measure HHH -- to direct $1.3 billion to build more permanent supporting housing in LA County. Last week they passed Measure H, to provide the supportive services. But going from passing a measure to welcoming people into their new home is a long and laborious process. That's why the Martin Architecture and Design Workshop (MADWORKSHOP) and USC's School of Architecture teamed up with Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, a housing and homeless service provider in the San Fernando Valley, to design modular, temporary structures for the homeless.


Rendering of Homes for Hope
Photo courtesy the Martin Architecture and Design Workshop and USC

Guests:
Sofia Borges, USC School of Architecture / MADWORKSHOP
Ken Craft, Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission (@hopeofthevalley)
R. Scott Mitchell, USC School of Architecture
Jayson Champlain, USC School of Architecture / MADWORKSHOP
Aleksander Drabovskiy, USC School of Architecture
Belinda Pak, USC School of Architecture / MADWORKSHOP

More:
USC News: Architecture students design houses for LA's homeless
WIRED: Strikingly imaginative structures for housing LA's homeless
Azure: Architecture students imagine housing solutions for LA's homeless

