Big plans for tiny houses, homes for hope

Tens of thousands of people are currently living on LA's streets. Last November voters passed Measure HHH -- to direct $1.3 billion to build more permanent supporting housing in LA County. Last week they passed Measure H, to provide the supportive services. But going from passing a measure to welcoming people into their new home is a long and laborious process. That's why the Martin Architecture and Design Workshop (MADWORKSHOP) and USC's School of Architecture teamed up with Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, a housing and homeless service provider in the San Fernando Valley, to design modular, temporary structures for the homeless.



Rendering of Homes for Hope

Photo courtesy the Martin Architecture and Design Workshop and USC

Guests:

Sofia Borges, USC School of Architecture / MADWORKSHOP

Ken Craft, Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission (@hopeofthevalley)

R. Scott Mitchell, USC School of Architecture

Jayson Champlain, USC School of Architecture / MADWORKSHOP

Aleksander Drabovskiy, USC School of Architecture

Belinda Pak, USC School of Architecture / MADWORKSHOP

