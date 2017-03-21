ON AIR
Building homes near freeways, 'Rick Owens: Furniture'

The White House wants to roll back fuel economy standards. Could that mean more air pollutants coming out of car tailpipes -- just as LA is seeing a surge of home construction along freeways? And a fashion world provocateur, Rick Owens, talks about designing furniture inspired by land art and brutalist architecture, and raising existential questions on the runway.

Mar 21, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: A typical LA traffic jam. (Prayitno)

Producers:
Frances Anderton
Avishay Artsy

Building homes near freeways 11 MIN, 6 SEC


The 110 and 105 interchange in Los Angeles
Photo courtesy of Rémi Jouan

President Trump has proposed rolling back CAFE standards, the gas mileage levels set for cars and light trucks in the US. Meanwhile, there's a surge of home construction dangerously close to freeways, where air pollutants from car tailpipe emissions contribute to higher rates of asthma, heart attacks, lung cancer and other health risks. If the auto industry is incentivized to keep producing gas-fueled cars, that could mean more cars spewing more air pollutants and greenhouse gases.

Guests:
Tony Barboza, Los Angeles Times (@tonybarboza)
Yifang Zhu, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health

More:
Will Trump erect a roadblock to Southern California's decades-long fight against smog?
LA keeps building near freeways, even though living there makes people sick

Fashion provocateur Rick Owens 16 MIN, 11 SEC


Installation view of "Rick Owens: Furniture" at MOCA Pacific Design Center
Photo courtesy of The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles.
Photo by Brian Forrest

The fashion designer Rick Owens loves to break the rules. His provocative runway shows have become notorious, and his reputation for dramatic black clothing has earned him the nickname "the godfather of brutal chic." The California-born designer now lives in Paris but a show of his furniture is on display at the MOCA Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood through April 2. He talks about his creative relationship with his wife Michele Lamy, why they left LA, and about tackling "manliness" and other big issues on the runway.

More:
Rick Owens's Monumental — if Not Entirely Cozy — Furniture
Where is Rick Owens in MOCA's 'Rick Owens: Furniture'? Ask Michèle Lamy
The Most Avant-Garde Looks at the Opening Of Rick Owens' Incredible Furniture Exhibition

