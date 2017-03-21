Building homes near freeways, 'Rick Owens: Furniture'



Installation view of "Rick Owens: Furniture" at MOCA Pacific Design Center

Photo courtesy of The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles.

Photo by Brian Forrest

The fashion designer Rick Owens loves to break the rules. His provocative runway shows have become notorious, and his reputation for dramatic black clothing has earned him the nickname "the godfather of brutal chic." The California-born designer now lives in Paris but a show of his furniture is on display at the MOCA Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood through April 2. He talks about his creative relationship with his wife Michele Lamy, why they left LA, and about tackling "manliness" and other big issues on the runway.

