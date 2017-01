Fast food is such a part of our lives we forget that someone invented it -- and all the architecture, packaging and paraphernalia that go along with it. Ray & Joan: The Man Who Made the McDonald's Fortune and the Woman Who Gave It All Away, by longtime public radio reporter Lisa Napoli, talks about McDonald's and how postwar America gave rise to fast food culture. We also learn why her story starts at Santa Monica's anti-nuclear sculpture Chain Reaction.

Guests:

Lisa Napoli, KCRW arts reporter and producer (@lisanapoli)

More:

The artist, the philanthropist, the sculpture: Paul Conrad, Joan Kroc and the secret history of Chain Reaction

'Ray and Joan' chronicles complex life of Kroc's philanthropic wife

The story of how McDonald's first got its start

An odd but generous couple: Ray and Joan Kroc