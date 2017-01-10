Connected tech at CES, Battersea's future

Boxer briefs to protect your "little soldiers" from radiation? A "smart" bikini that alerts you when to reapply the sunscreen? These were among gadgets on display at the Consumer Electronics Show, or CES, in Las Vegas last week, attended by almost 200,000 people. Some of the big trends this year included robot assistants, driverless cars, drones, wearable tech and smart home technology. DnA producer Avishay Artsy brings us the most and least useful products he encountered.



A demonstration of Huawei's virtual reality headset at CES 2017

Photo by Avishay Artsy

Guests:

Avishay Artsy, Producer, DnA: Design and Architecture (@heyavishay)

