Connected tech at CES, Battersea's future
As everything from a hairbrush to a bikini becomes "smart," has the "Internet of Things" gone too far? DnA checks out the latest "smart" technology at CES. And we visit London's famed Battersea Power Station, where a massive high-end development anchored by Apple and a new US Embassy are revitalizing a rundown neighborhood. But some Londoners are asking, what's in it for us?
Boxer briefs to protect your "little soldiers" from radiation? A "smart" bikini that alerts you when to reapply the sunscreen? These were among gadgets on display at the Consumer Electronics Show, or CES, in Las Vegas last week, attended by almost 200,000 people. Some of the big trends this year included robot assistants, driverless cars, drones, wearable tech and smart home technology. DnA producer Avishay Artsy brings us the most and least useful products he encountered.
A demonstration of Huawei's virtual reality headset at CES 2017
Avishay Artsy, Producer, DnA: Design and Architecture (@heyavishay)
The famed Battersea Power Station in London is getting a new tenant, Apple. And a new US Embassy is under construction just yards away. They're part of a massive redevelopment in London's borough of Vauxhall that includes 4,000 apartments for sale, over a million square feet of offices, stores, as well as parks, events spaces and a new Tube station designed by a Who's Who of architects that includes Frank Gehry, Norman Foster and Bjarke Ingels. The dense, high-end new neighborhood has a very American flavor. But some locals are asking, what exactly will it do for London?
A rendering of the revitalized Battersea Power Station in London
Jonathan Glancey, architectural critic and writer
Paul Monaghan, Allford Hall Monaghan Morris (@ahmmarchitects)
Sue Carter, Kallaway
Andrew Hilston, Battersea Power Station Development Company
