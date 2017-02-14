Photo: An image from Susan Horowitz's Perspective - The White City photography series
Connecting The Bloc, modernist art, mapping the heart
Retailers in LA have been slow to welcome transit riders into their stores, but that's changing: a new passageway connects The Bloc directly to the Metro. Will Angelenos use it? As Modernism Week kicks off in Palm Springs, we hear about two Los Angeles exhibitions of modernist art, design and architecture. And an engineer has created a 3D model of the human heart, inspired by his daughter's heart condition.
A bird's eye view of The Bloc in downtown LA.
Photo courtesy The Bloc
The old Macy's Plaza in downtown LA, designed by Charles Luckman, had a fortress-like quality. It was cut off from the street and the 7th Street/Metro Center station below it. Developer Wayne Ratkovich bought the property, re-branded it as The Bloc, and, with design by Studio One Eleven, has opened a pedestrian passageway connecting to the Metro station. Does this signify a new embrace of mass transit users by retailers in Los Angeles? Can a more urban shopping experience keep up with changes in retailing?
Guests:
Wayne Ratkovich, Ratkovich Company / Wende Board of Directors
Alan Pullman, Studio One Eleven (@studioneleven)
If it's February, it must be time to head to Palm Springs for Modernism Week, an annual celebration of mid-century architecture and style. But the sun-kissed, easy living Modernism of Palm Springs and LA owes a big debt to the Bauhaus, the radical German art and design school that spawned artists and thinkers dreaming of a better future through design following the horrors of World War I.
László Moholy-Nagy, Red Cross and White Balls, 1921
Collage, ink, graphite, and watercolor on paper, 8 7/16 × 11 7/16 in.
© 2017 Hattula Moholy-Nagy/Artists Rights Society, New York/VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn,
Photo © Museum Kunstpalast - Horst Kolberg – ARTOTHEK
Two shows currently on display in Los Angeles explore the impact of the Bauhaus: Moholy-Nagy: Future Present at LACMA, and Tel Aviv - The White City + Beyond at the Academy for Jewish Religion California. DnA producer Avishay Artsy talks with LACMA curator Carol Eliel and exhibition designer Mark Lee of Johnson Marklee, as well as photographers Susan Horowitz and Carol Bishop, and architect Dan Brunn.
Guests:
Avishay Artsy, Producer, DnA: Design and Architecture (@heyavishay)
A heart heat map
Courtesy of the Living Heart Project
Steve Levine is a mechanical engineer with Dassault Systèmes, the company behind the software modeling used for designing curving metal forms from fighter jets to Frank Gehry buildings. Inspired by his daughter's rare heart condition, he's applied this technology to 3D-model the human heart. The project has run tens of thousands of different hearts on Intel's supercomputer with the goal of creating a library of virtual hearts that researchers can use whenever they want.
Guests:
Steve Levine, Dassault Systèmes
