Connecting The Bloc, modernist art, mapping the heart

If it's February, it must be time to head to Palm Springs for Modernism Week, an annual celebration of mid-century architecture and style. But the sun-kissed, easy living Modernism of Palm Springs and LA owes a big debt to the Bauhaus, the radical German art and design school that spawned artists and thinkers dreaming of a better future through design following the horrors of World War I.



László Moholy-Nagy, Red Cross and White Balls, 1921

Collage, ink, graphite, and watercolor on paper, 8 7/16 × 11 7/16 in.

© 2017 Hattula Moholy-Nagy/Artists Rights Society, New York/VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn,

Photo © Museum Kunstpalast - Horst Kolberg – ARTOTHEK

Two shows currently on display in Los Angeles explore the impact of the Bauhaus: Moholy-Nagy: Future Present at LACMA, and Tel Aviv - The White City + Beyond at the Academy for Jewish Religion California. DnA producer Avishay Artsy talks with LACMA curator Carol Eliel and exhibition designer Mark Lee of Johnson Marklee, as well as photographers Susan Horowitz and Carol Bishop, and architect Dan Brunn.

Guests:

Avishay Artsy, Producer, DnA: Design and Architecture (@heyavishay)

