Photo: Peter Shire, Bel Air Chair, 1981, wood, steel, and upholstery fabric. (Joshua White/MOCA)
Producers:
Frances Anderton
Avishay Artsy
Farewell LA freeways, Peter Shire is back
Angelenos don't want more freeways but we seem not to want mass transit either. Metro has killed the 710 freeway extension, and bus and train ridership is down across the region. What's the future of getting around in LA? And, Peter Shire is having a comeback. What attracts a new generation to his playful ceramics and furniture?
Photo: Peter Shire, Bel Air Chair, 1981, wood, steel, and upholstery fabric. (Joshua White/MOCA)
Producers:
Frances Anderton
Avishay Artsy
San Gabriel communities have fought for years over a long-planned 6.3 mile extension to the 710 Freeway, connecting it to the 210. Last week the Metro Board killed it off for good and Mayor Eric Garcetti called it a sign of times, noting that “Los Angeles has moved on from freeways.”
LA Metro Rapid Line 760 at Flower Street and Wilshire Boulevard in Downtown Los Angeles.
Photo by George
Instead, miles of new mass transit is planned for the region, along with improved streets for pedestrians, cyclists and cars, all paid for by Southland voters most recently through Measure M. But it turns out Angelenos are not using the transit they have paid for. Ridership has dropped, especially on LA-area buses. We look at why, how the humble bus could deliver a better experience, and why freeways -- once part of an optimistic vision for the future -- have reached the end of the road.
Guests:
Rick Jager, LA Metro
B. Alexandra Szerlip, author
D.J. Waldie, KCET
More:
Los Angeles Times reports on Metro's loss of support for the 710 extension:
Pasadena Star-News reports on the vote against the 710 freeway extension
Anyone who grew up in the 1980s will remember postmodernism: bright colors, cartoony shapes, a sense of fun, in furniture and buildings and art and TV shows. It got its start with Ettore Sottsass' Memphis group in Milan and was a rebuke to super-serious modernism. Some loved it, some hated it.
Peter Shire at his studio in Echo Park
Photo by Joshua White, courtesy of MOCA
One of its most energetic exemplars in LA was the designer, sculptor and ceramicist Peter Shire. The prolific artist co-founded Memphis and since then has never stopped making works that embody what he describes as "serious play."
Now a new generation has fallen in love with his work and he has a retrospective at MOCA Pacific Design Center, Peter Shire: Naked Is the Best Disguise. DnA producer Avishay Artsy met with the artist and spoke to curators and fellow artists to find out why.
Guests:
Peter Shire, ceramicist, sculptor and designer (@petershire)
Anna Katz, MOCA
Jo Lauria, independent curator, art and design historian
Ben Medansky, ceramicist
More:
Jewish Journal: Peter Shire's whimsical designs find fun in everyday objects
The Architect's Newspaper reviews Peter Shire's ceramic artworks at Derek Eller Gallery
Brooklyn Rail reviews Derek Eller Gallery exhibition