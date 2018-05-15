Jake Jeong, an attorney and community leader in Koreatown, leads the crowd in a call and response demanding a public hearing on the proposed temporary homeless shelter at 7th and Vermont. Photo credit: Avishay Artsy.
Homeless in Koreatown, Deconstructing Kanye
Koreatown residents are fighting to keep homeless housing out of their neighborhood. What does this mean for efforts to build a shelter in every LA council district? And hip-hop mogul Kanye West has huge ambitions that include his own design and architecture businesses. But could his recent controversial statements about race and politics derail these ambitions?
FROM THIS EPISODE
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has a $20 million campaign called “A Bridge Home” to open temporary homeless shelters in each of the 15 council districts.
Resistance is growing in Koreatown, where there are plans to put a shelter on a city-owned parking lot at 682 S. Vermont.
An estimated 400 homeless people live in Koreatown. The temporary facility will be open for a maximum of 3 years.
Dozens of people gathered at the Wilshire/Vermont Metro station plaza on Saturday afternoon to speak out against the proposed 65-bed shelter.
“What's the justification for not having a public hearing? We want to help. We want to be part of this decision making procedure. That's all we want,” said Jake Jeong, an attorney and community leader.
Residents also expressed concerns about drugs and crime, with several schools within a mile of the shelter site.
Officials counter that the housing will have 24/7 LAPD and Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) surveillance.
It’s not clear what the temporary facility will look like. Garcetti’s campaign includes different kinds of emergency shelters, including tents, trailers, storage units and safe parking facilities.
“There are different visions of what it can look like,” Wesson said. “There's a trailer vision where you would have a configuration of trailers connected together… and then there's also this military-ish membrane type.”
San Diego has experimented with a big tent. The nonprofit service provider Alpha Project put up a sprung structure that has heating, air conditioning and other amenities.
Jason Yeo and Angela Joo both say that homeless services and housing should be concentrated in downtown LA, rather than in neighborhoods like Koreatown. Photo by Avishay Artsy.
Some Koreatown residents support the idea of installing a temporary homeless shelter.
“We've never had so many homeless encampments in Koreatown that I've known. I've never seen so many before. And I’d love to see something be done about that,” said Johnny Lee, a restaurant owner in Koreatown. “I know a lot of business owners in Koreatown want to see something done about that too.”
The shelter is bringing up some deep-seated anxieties within the Korean-American community that they’re not being listened to.
“Maybe people think we are selfish [because] we [are] against the homeless shelter. We are not selfish. We're just asking, they have to respect us, ok? We work hard, we pay taxes, and they are not hearing us. They are not respecting us. That's not fair,” said one of the protesters, Karen Lee.
That feeling goes back to the 1992 riots/civil unrest and the feeling that law enforcement didn’t do enough to protect Korean store owners.
“After 1992 when this community was burned to the ground, it was built up by the blood, sweat and tears of Korean Americans. And it's just finally been revitalized and has actually been improving for the past couple of decades,” said protester Emmanuel Han.
There’s also a stereotype that Koreans are more focused on family and business and uninterested in local politics, and are expected to go along passively with the city’s plan.
“Koreatown has a history of being disenfranchised and has a history of marginalization because they think that Koreatown residents don't vote and they don't complain,” said Angela Joo.
There’s also a belief among Korean-Americans that homelessness is not an issue facing their community.
According to LA homeless statistics, LA County is 14 percent Asian/Pacific Islander, but that group makes up just 1 percent of the homeless population.
Raymond Kim, who runs the Facebook page that opposes the Koreatown shelter, raised the issue of support structures between families and friends.
“Everyone in Koreatown has a friend or a family that's been in terrible condition, they've been down on their luck and they've housed them. I've done that,” Kim said. There would be way more homeless if we didn't take care of our friends and our family.”
But there is also a hidden Korean American homeless community that sleeps in 24-hour spas and local churches. That’s according to Joon Bang, the executive director of the Korean American Coalition-Los Angeles.
The protesters say they’ll come back to this location every weekend until Councilman Wesson grants them a public hearing. Wesson says there will be a council committee hearing but it hasn’t been scheduled.
Guests:
Avishay Artsy, Producer, DnA: Design and Architecture (@heyavishay)
More:
Here’s where LA’s emergency homeless shelters could go
Furor is mounting over proposed Koreatown shelter. Is it NIMBYism, or a community 'blindsided' by the city?
Could Garcetti’s emergency homeless shelter impact Koreatown’s rebound?
Kanye West loves architecture.
Aminatou Fall, left, helps tour Kanye West, second from right, around the SCI-Arc spring 2018 student show.
Is this good news for a profession little understood by the general public, and long lacking in diversity? Or do his recent provocations about slavery (a choice) and President Trump (with whom West shares “dragon energy”) invalidate his interest in the built environment?
DnA talks to Brentin Mock, staff writer for CityLab, who recently wrote that unlike his beats and sneakers (which are “dope”), real estate development by Kanye West would be as ill-advised as his sweatsuits (which are “hideous”).
KCRW DJ Aaron Byrd explains why West’s slavery comments were so offensive while cautioning that West is human, with “some issues with communicating,” and “it doesn't mean that he doesn't have value” in the architecture and design space but “whether or not his message will be heard because of the context with which he's presenting them is a different story.”
Aminatou Fall is a student at the Southern California Institute of Architecture (SCI-Arc) and was one of West’s guides when he dropped by the school student show.
She describes the experience of meeting him as mixed on many levels, from appreciation for his interest in the work at the school, and curiosity about the potential for creativity at Yeezy Home, to concern at his remarks.
As for whether West might help raise the profile of architecture within the African-American community, “right now people are very turned off by him because of how problematic he's been lately. But eventually this could be something positive.”
Kanye West tweeted a picture of himself wearing a Make America Great Again hat.
Guests:
Brentin Mock, Staff writer for CityLab (@brentinmock)
Aaron Byrd, KCRW DJ (@itsabyrd)
Aminatou Fall, Graduate student at SCI-Arc
More:
The Miseducation of Kanye West, by Brentin Mock
Yeezy Studio, Calabasas: Utopia In An Office Park
Kanye West announces architecture arm to his company Yeezy
Kanye West Reveals Photos from Inside the Hidden Hills Home He Designed with Axel Vervoordt
CREDITS
Host:
Frances Anderton
Producers:
Frances Anderton
Avishay Artsy
More From Design and Architecture
Solar panel installations will soar under new rules Starting in just two years, any new homes built in California will have to include solar panels and other energy-efficiency measures. Those are among the new energy standards that The California Energy Commission unanimously approved Wednesday.
Baja Funk, Women Cyclists As tensions simmer along the US-Mexican border, we look at cross-border design collaborations between San Diego and Tijuana. And does gender determine where you ride a bike? We’ll hear about efforts to get more women into cycling, and whether "bro culture" affects the planning of bicycle lanes.
Could an aerial tram solve Dodger traffic jams? If you've ever been stuck in traffic trying to get to Dodger Stadium, there's a possible end in sight to your frustration. Metro officials are considering a proposal for an aerial tram that could take you from Union Station to the stadium in 5 minutes.
LAFC’s new stadium, Roma Agrawal The Los Angeles Football Club's new soccer stadium made its debut on Sunday. The designers used virtual reality, Hollywood storytelling and assistance from soccer supporters to bring it to life. And in our series on identity in design, structural engineer Roma Agrawal - who worked on The Shard in London, the tallest building in Western Europe - tells us about her mission to bring more women into the profession.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Koreatown residents: “No Hearing No Tent” Koreatown residents are fighting to keep homeless housing out of their neighborhood. What does this mean for efforts to build a shelter in every LA council district? Read More
5 design things to do this week This week: discuss decarbonizing transportation in LA; celebrate fictional events from an invented parallel world; celebrate Venice artists while supporting a good cause; explore LA’s rail, storm, and pedestrian infrastructure; and see cultural artifacts from Soviet hippies and Cold War Hungary. Read More