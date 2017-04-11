Photo: David Bowie in Shot! The Psycho-Spiritual Mantra of Rock, a Magnolia Pictures release. Photo courtesy of Magnolia Pictures. © Mick Rock 2017
LA cleantech's future, music photographer Mick Rock
As President Trump embraces dirty fuels, what happens to LA's burgeoning cleantech industry? Start-up companies are planning for an uncertain future but staying optimistic. Veteran photographer Mick Rock defined a musical era. Now the camera has been turned on him. Mick Rock and Barnaby Clay talk about capturing glam and its legacy in Shot! The Psycho-Spiritual Mantra of Rock.
Photo: David Bowie in Shot! The Psycho-Spiritual Mantra of Rock, a Magnolia Pictures release. Photo courtesy of Magnolia Pictures. © Mick Rock 2017
Since entering office, President Donald J. Trump has rolled back regulations on carbon pollution from power plants, air emissions from cars and trucks, and new energy-efficiency standards. So how is this affecting companies here in Los Angeles that are creating the products for a clean energy future? And how can they stay optimistic?
Lauren Gropper, founder and CEO at Repurpose, Inc., posing with one of her company's
products at the La Kretz Innovation Campus of the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator.
Photo by Avishay Artsy)
DnA took a tour of the La Kretz Innovation Campus in downtown LA's Arts District, which houses the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator. Founded in 2011, this is a hub for dozens of start-up companies developing environmentally-friendly products.
Guests:
Michael Swords, Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (@LACIncubator)
Fred Walti, Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator / Network for Global Innovation (@LACIncubator)
Nick Wettels, Perception Robotics
Jonathan Miller, Hive Lighting (@hivelighting)
Lauren Gropper, Repurpose (@repurpose)
In the early 1970s, rock fused with style and fluid sexuality in a moment of extreme exhibitionism.
Veteran music photographer Mick Rock was there, and he helped define the images of dozens of artists from the glam and punk rock periods.
Mick Rock in "Shot! The Psycho-Spiritual Mantra of Rock"
Photo courtesy of Magnolia Pictures
Rock created iconic record covers for Lou Reed, Queen and Iggy Pop, and music videos for David Bowie.
He also lived the period as passionately as he recorded it, winding up almost dead in his early 40s with a heart attack.
He got back to work. Recent subjects include Snoop Dogg, Father John Misty and TV on the Radio.
Now the camera has been turned on him and the result is Shot! The Psycho-Spiritual Mantra of Rock. It's directed by music video maker Barnaby Clay.
DnA met Rock and Clay at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel to talk about their collaboration, why young artists look up to glam, how to capture charisma and who has it today.
Guests:
Matt Holzman, Producer, 'The Document' and 'First Take' (@KCRW_Matt)
Mick Rock, photographer (@TheRealMickRock)
Barnaby Clay, film director
