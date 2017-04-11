LA cleantech's future, music photographer Mick Rock

Since entering office, President Donald J. Trump has rolled back regulations on carbon pollution from power plants, air emissions from cars and trucks, and new energy-efficiency standards. So how is this affecting companies here in Los Angeles that are creating the products for a clean energy future? And how can they stay optimistic?



Lauren Gropper, founder and CEO at Repurpose, Inc., posing with one of her company's

products at the La Kretz Innovation Campus of the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator.

Photo by Avishay Artsy)

DnA took a tour of the La Kretz Innovation Campus in downtown LA's Arts District, which houses the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator. Founded in 2011, this is a hub for dozens of start-up companies developing environmentally-friendly products.

Guests:

Michael Swords, Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (@LACIncubator)

Fred Walti, Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator / Network for Global Innovation (@LACIncubator)

Nick Wettels, Perception Robotics

Jonathan Miller, Hive Lighting (@hivelighting)

Lauren Gropper, Repurpose (@repurpose)

More:

Los Angeles eyes a cleantech future

LA Cleantech Incubator founding CEO to step down

Inside a new tech incubator

