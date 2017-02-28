Life's a game, 'Never Built New York'

Bridges filled with skyscrapers, a geodesic dome over a baseball stadium, a subway system made of above-ground pneumatic tubes, and other crazy schemes were almost built in New York. You will find these in Never Built New York, the new book by Greg Goldin and Sam Lubell, who previously created a book and exhibition about the sometimes visionary, sometimes cockamamie schemes that for whatever reason never made it past the drawing board in Los Angeles. Lubell and Goldin talk about New York's missed opportunities and reveal what Los Angeles could learn from them.



Frank Lloyd Wright's plan for the decommissioned Ellis Island

Image Courtesy of American Weekly, July 30, 1961

Guests:

Sam Lubell, architecture writer

Greg Goldin, architecture critic and curator

