Photo: Guggenheim Museum, Frank Gehry (2000). Courtesy of Metropolis Books.
Producers:
Frances Anderton
Avishay Artsy
Life's a game, 'Never Built New York'
Much of daily life is spent on menial tasks but game designer and philosopher Ian Bogost says it's time to think of chores the way we think of playing games -- as fun. And, big dreamers built New York, but what about the dreams that got away? Sam Lubell and Greg Goldin talk about Never Built New York, and what LA can learn from the Big Apple's missed opportunities.
Photo: Guggenheim Museum, Frank Gehry (2000). Courtesy of Metropolis Books.
Producers:
Frances Anderton
Avishay Artsy
When game designer and philosopher Ian Bogost witnessed his young daughter making a game out of walking through the mall, he was inspired to question our approach to menial tasks. What if we could think of chores like sitting in traffic, grocery shopping, washing dishes the way we think of playing games -- as fun? DnA talks to Bogost about his book Play Anything: The Pleasure of Limits, the Uses of Boredom, and the Secret of Games. And we ask, are there some tasks that should not be treated like games, like campaigning for, and occupying, the presidency?
The logo for Ian Bogost's game, Cow Clicker
Guests:
Ian Bogost, author and game designer (@ibogost)
More:
More about Ian Bogost's book, 'Play Anything'
The Atlantic reviews 'Play Anything'
Ian Bogost
Bridges filled with skyscrapers, a geodesic dome over a baseball stadium, a subway system made of above-ground pneumatic tubes, and other crazy schemes were almost built in New York. You will find these in Never Built New York, the new book by Greg Goldin and Sam Lubell, who previously created a book and exhibition about the sometimes visionary, sometimes cockamamie schemes that for whatever reason never made it past the drawing board in Los Angeles. Lubell and Goldin talk about New York's missed opportunities and reveal what Los Angeles could learn from them.
Frank Lloyd Wright's plan for the decommissioned Ellis Island
Image Courtesy of American Weekly, July 30, 1961
Guests:
Sam Lubell, architecture writer
Greg Goldin, architecture critic and curator
More:
The Guardian's image gallery from 'Never Built New York'
The New Yorker on the New York that could have been
Greg Goldin