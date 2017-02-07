Measuring the impact of Measure S, Netflix on design

If you've watched the Netflix show Chef's Table, you know that it's a gorgeously-shot documentary series about how chefs think about, taste and approach cooking. Now a new Netflix show Abstract: The Art of Design takes a similar approach to the world of designers. Over eight episodes you'll learn about the design processes, motivations and backgrounds of subjects including interior designer Ilse Crawford, illustrator Christoph Niemann and stage designer Es Devlin.



Architect Bjarke Ingels, from "Abstract: The Art of Design"

Courtesy of Netflix

DnA spoke to Scott Dadich, the show's creator and executive producer, and former editor-in-chief of Wired, about the handmade graphics of Paula Scher, architect Bjarke Ingels' optimism and Ralph Gilles love for real driving in an age of automation.

Guests:

Scott Dadich, Godfrey Dadich Partners / Wired (@sdadich)

