Photo: Illustrator Christoph Niemann, from Abstract: The Art of Design.
Producers:
Frances Anderton
Avishay Artsy
Measuring the impact of Measure S, Netflix on design
Measure S, the development moratorium on the March 7 ballot in Los Angeles, could have a profound impact on the city’s future growth. But exactly how? Experts on both sides of the issue consider how S might affect high-profile projects already in the pipeline. And, Netflix explores the creative process of designers in their new documentary series Abstract: The Art of Design.
Photo: Illustrator Christoph Niemann, from Abstract: The Art of Design.
Producers:
Frances Anderton
Avishay Artsy
Mailers for and against Measure S
Photo by Avishay Artsy
If you live in Los Angeles these days, you may be feeling deluged by billboards and mailers for a March 7 ballot initiative called Measure S. The billboards supporting the measure promise to "save our neighborhoods." But what would be its actual impact on our cityscape? DnA sat down with Dick Platkin, a former planner for the city of Los Angeles who worked on the city's general plan, and Mark Vallianatos of the pro-development group Abundant Housing to find out what would happen to Frank Gehry's 8150 Sunset, BIG's 670 Mesquit, Palladium Residences, Vintage Westwood Horizons and other projects in LA if Measure S passes.
Guests:
Mark Vallianatos, Abundant Housing LA (@markvalli)
Dick Platkin, CityWatch
More:
Big real estate's big bamboozle to beat back Measure S on March 7
Labor leaders argue Measure S could block affordable housing just approved by voters
Anti-development ballot measure befuddles candidates
Could the anti-development Measure S tank LA's economy?
Top 7 reasons to oppose Measure S, LA's "Neighborhood Integrity Initiative"
Robert Gottlieb and Mark Vallianatos
If you've watched the Netflix show Chef's Table, you know that it's a gorgeously-shot documentary series about how chefs think about, taste and approach cooking. Now a new Netflix show Abstract: The Art of Design takes a similar approach to the world of designers. Over eight episodes you'll learn about the design processes, motivations and backgrounds of subjects including interior designer Ilse Crawford, illustrator Christoph Niemann and stage designer Es Devlin.
Architect Bjarke Ingels, from "Abstract: The Art of Design"
Courtesy of Netflix
DnA spoke to Scott Dadich, the show's creator and executive producer, and former editor-in-chief of Wired, about the handmade graphics of Paula Scher, architect Bjarke Ingels' optimism and Ralph Gilles love for real driving in an age of automation.
Guests:
Scott Dadich, Godfrey Dadich Partners / Wired (@sdadich)
More:
Scott Dadich writes about 'Abstract' in Wired
Architectural Digest talks to architect Bjarke Ingels and executive producer Morgan Neville about 'Abstract'