Michelle Obama, LA 2024, Vespertine

Vespertine fuses taste, sight, sound, smell and touch in a novel eating experience coming to Culver City. We'll hear from chef Jordan Kahn and architect Eric Owen Moss. Bill Hanway updates us on LA's 2024 Olympic bid, on the eve of a visit from the International Olympic Committee. And former first lady Michelle Obama tells architects why they matter.
Photo: The building that will house Vespertine, a new restaurant in Culver City's Hayden Tract. It was designed by Eric Owen Moss Architects. (Avishay Artsy)
Michelle Obama speaks to AIA president Thomas Vonier
at the AIA 2017 National Convention in Orlando, Florida
Photo by Frances Anderton
The American Institute of Architects held their national convention in Orlando last week. And the keynote speaker was none other than former First Lady Michelle Obama, in her first public appearance since returning to private life. Turns out, she feels quite strongly about architecture.
Hear her views on why buildings matter, how home life has changed since leaving the White House, her hopes for the presidential library to be built on Chicago's South Side, and what the profession can do to widen access to the field of architecture. It all starts with children.
Thanks to Miriam Sitz, web editor at Architectural Record, for providing DnA with her audio recording of Michelle Obama's conversation with AIA president Tom Vonier.
Guests:
Michelle Obama, former First Lady of the United States (@michelleobama)
It's now down to two cities, Los Angeles and Paris, competing to host the 2024 Summer Olympics. A final decision is coming in September. But next week, 13 officials with the International Olympic Committee will visit Los Angeles for three days to learn more about our city's bid. So how does LA compete with the City of Lights?
Bill Hanway, Global Sports Leader at AECOM,
speaks to KCRW's Frances Anderton
Photo by Avishay Artsy
Bill Hanway is AECOM's global sports leader and is helping to run the LA 2024 campaign. He talks about LA's plan for a low-cost “sustainable” Olympics that will recycle and reuse rather than build white elephants, what kind of sand qualifies for beach volleyball events, and why they are ignoring hints that Paris will get the 2024 games and LA will host in 2028.
Guests:
Bill Hanway, AECOM (@billhanway)
Eric Owen Moss has spent 30 years turning industrial buildings owned by equally maverick developer Frederick Smith in Culver City's Hayden Tract into a gallery of idiosyncratic buildings with names like Stealth, Beehive, Umbrella and Slash/Backslash.
One of them, named Waffle, caught the attention of whizzkid chef Jordan Kahn, who has dreamed up a dining experience to match the building he calls "an alien artifact that's been here for a billion years."
Chef Jordan Kahn (L) and architect Eric Owen Moss, creators of Vespertine
Photo by Avishay Artsy
Kahn has worked with Moss, as well perfumiers, composers and other artists to create a highly sensory, and exclusive, eating adventure called Vespertine.
DnA gets a preview of the restaurant, encountering what Kahn describes as "the most incredible banquettes and tables ever made in the history of restaurants" as well as many other delights in a highly creative collaboration between an architect and a chef.
Guests:
Jordan Kahn, Vespertine
Eric Owen Moss, Principal of Eric Owen Moss Architects
