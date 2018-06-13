Orange County Museum of Art gets a Morphosis-designed home

The project has been going on for over a decade. But now it seems like Orange County is finally getting a permanent home for its art museum.
The new building is designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Thom Mayne and his Culver City-based firm Morphosis Architects.
This is the third iteration of the design since he started working with the museum.
And prior to that the museum had embarked on various expansion attempts including in the mid-’80s when they worked up a scheme with architect Renzo Piano, designer of BCAM and the new Academy Museum.
OCMA says they need a new space because right now no one can find them in their location at the edge of the Fashion Island mall, between a parking structure and rows of condominiums.
So this museum will be in Costa Mesa, on a vacant space between the 2006 undulating glass-veiled Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, designed by architect Cesar Pelli, the 1986 Segerstrom Hall designed by Charles Lawrence, the Plaza and the street.
They will also almost double their space for their permanent collection of more than 3,000 works of art from the 20th and 21st centuries.
To make all this viable, they had to sell their existing building. The new building is budgeted at around $50 million.
Mayne is known for very dynamic, industrial buildings that are at the same time very sensual -- as in rich in surface and material. They are never wallflowers.
With this one, he’s determined, he says, to avoid building an “icon” to sit alongside the other icons at Segerstrom and instead he has made a building into something resembling a landform, with horizontal layers like ancient rock.
This wraps around a very large public plaza ending in a cascade of steps, all of which is oriented towards a Richard Serra corten (or weathering) steel artwork, called The Connector. It’s 66 feet high and Morphosis has scaled the building in such a way that it becomes the focal point.
“The gallery spaces are spaces that we service the art. And they have a neutrality, a simplicity. The architecture is within both a broad urban thinking, and then the foyer, the entry, the atrium, the cafe, bookstore, is where the energy is,” Mayne said.
Many museums of contemporary art own a Richard Serra sculpture but often his dramatic abstract works sit in a large room. Here, the Serra is the focal point of the design. And Mayne says the general public is a “material,” essential to the vitality of a scheme that he says is 70 percent public space.
Over the lengthy process of getting this new building, there have been criticisms about priorities and allocation of money and whether the museum can even afford it. Staffers were cut a couple years back as the museum focused on the planned move.
But if the building succeeds as the design team, museum board and its director anticipate, it will be a magnet for viewing art and many other activities that will benefit the museum.
Mayne was on a shortlist of architects considered to redesign LACMA in 2001, one of fivve near-missed opportunities to build an art museum, a highly desirable building type for many architects.
They offer the chance to experiment with pure architecture -- space and light and form -- and make a mark on contemporary culture.
The Orange County museum is growing, but the collection itself has also changed as the demographics of Orange County have changed.
OC is home to the third largest Asian American population in the United States. And the museum has changed their programming to reflect a more Pacific-based, as well as Latin America-based, exhibition program.
The museum will close this Sunday and will move to a temporary location in South Coast Plaza Village in Santa Ana.
Next spring it’ll break ground on a permanent home at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. The opening is planned for 2021.
Rendering shows the grand outdoor stair joining the Orange County Museum of Art to Argyros Plaza. Image: Morphosis Architects.
Orange County Museum of Art gets a Morphosis-designed home
The Orange County Museum of Art closes this weekend. But not forever. After 41 years in Newport Beach, it’s moving to its new permanent home in Costa Mesa. And one of LA’s best-known architects, Thom Mayne and his firm Morphosis, has designed it.
FROM THIS EPISODE
The project has been going on for over a decade. But now it seems like Orange County is finally getting a permanent home for its art museum.
CREDITS
Host:
Frances Anderton
Producers:
Frances Anderton
Avishay Artsy
More From Design and Architecture
Big dreams for North Korea, Santa Monica takes on e-scooters A historic summit between President Trump and Kim Jong-un raises hopes among Korean-Americans. Could brothers and sisters reconnect? Could technology and infrastructure in the hermit kingdom make a great leap forward? And Santa Monica considers a pilot program for dockless e-scooters, as competition heats up between rival companies. Will it limit a popular, clean, first mile last mile solution -- or contain a public nuisance?
Celebrating LA’s “crazy, weird” design community Starting Thursday, LA’s design community will congregate at the four-day Los Angeles Design Festival (LADF), an annual celebration that celebrates our city’s rich design culture. It includes four days of conversations, studio tours, design shows, and parties all centered at ROW DTLA in downtown LA’s industrial district.
Kate Spade, Santa Monica’s little secret, Ruth E. Carter We remember fashion icon and handbag designer Kate Spade. The arrival of autonomous vehicles and online shopping has Santa Monica considering the way forward in a future disrupted by tech. Ruth E. Carter designed the costumes for "Black Panther" and tells DnA about creating an identity on screen for a community long left out of the picture.
Plastic straw ban takes effect in Malibu If you’re at a restaurant or cafe in Malibu and ask for a straw, starting June 1 you won’t be given a single-use plastic straw. The same goes for stir sticks or other plastic utensils. The environmentally-oriented beach town is just one of a growing number of cities outlawing single-use plastic implements.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Midcentury modern photographer Jack Laxer dead at 91 Photographer Jack Laxer, who famously captured LA’s Midcentury Modern architecture through a stereo camera lens, has died. Read More
5 design things to do this week This week: learn how motherhood impacts artists; see what UCLA architecture and urban design students are working on; watch a classic film at a vintage DTLA theater; explore the environment in the post-digital era; and paws to admire some purrfect cat-themed art. Read More
5 design things to do this week This week: spend the weekend at the Los Angeles Design Festival, dress in your vintage finest for a day at LACMA, party at an interactive design slam, watch a film about what it means to be an Angeleno, and learn about the family legacy of Saar ceramics. Read More