Parker Center one vote away from demolition

Preservationist have long fought to save the 1955 Parker Center/Police Facilities Building, designed by Welton Becket and Associates. But elected officials want to get rid of the building, and its tainted history, and replace it with a 27-story tower that will be the heart of a makeover of the Civic Center in downtown LA.

The Parker Center LAPD headquarters in downtown's civic center is a monument to LA's complicated history of race relations with the police.

Yet preservationists have been trying to save it, both for its cultural significance as well as its 1955 design by Welton Becket, that streamlined police functions under one roof, and set the tone for the scientific approach to modern policing.

The city on the other hand has wanted to replace it with a 27-story tower that would consolidate its staff, rather than have them dispersed in different buildings.

The tower would be part of a makeover of several blocks in the Civic Center, bringing in more residential and commercial operations as well as making the urband fabric more attractive to pedestrians.

The Cultural Heritage commission nominated Parker Center for Historic-Cultural Monument designation, and while that slowed the road to demolition, it did not stop it.

The Entertainment and Facilities Committee voted Tuesday to approve the demolition of Parker Center, while preserving historic elements like the bronze exterior sculpture by artist Bernard J. Rosenthal and the mosaic mural by artist Joséph Young on the interior.

They also approved moving forward with Councilmember Huizar's Civic Center Master Plan, which is a larger plan to revitalize and redesign the entire Civic Center area across from City Hall.

Gail Collins, a member of the Cultural Heritage Commission, and an African-American, told DnA last year, "Parker Center is significant for a couple of reasons. Number one, it really was a departure in terms of the concept of a modern police force. The police department in Los Angeles was renowned all over the nation and if not the world.

And then also because of the architecture. Welton Becket was one of the premier architects of his era, he designed the Capitol Records Building and the Music Center. His legacy is important, and I think it's important for us to preserve that.

Additionally, because it's in the center of the Civic Center, the commission has been arguing that it's really important to look at this all in its totality: City Hall, the new police department that was just built, and how all that fits in with the broader master plan of downtown."

Now a new generation of elected officials and planners want to get rid of that "totality" and create a new one that replaces City buildings, the underutilized Mall and plaza space, and redesigns the Civic Center to open up City Hall to the nearby areas of Little Tokyo, the Historic Core, El Pueblo, Chinatown, and the Arts District.

The plan was proposed by Councilmember José Huizar, who represents the Downtown area, and designed by IBI Group.

It calls for at least 1.2 million square feet of new office space, mostly in developments on sites now occupied by the Parker Center and the Los Angeles mall, where a second office tower would be constructed.

It also proposes that the city partner with private companies to redevelop two administrative buildings as a mix of housing, retail, and hotel space.

The goal is to "help activate the area" after city employees go home for the day. They want the Civic Center to capitalize on the regeneration that has rebooted much of the rest of downtown.

The LA Conservancy has argued that the effort to prevent the needless demolition of Parker Center has fallen victim to a "flawed and politicized process, as well as the challenges of preserving places with difficult histories."

They believe the City was never interested in finding a way to save the building and made demolition an inevitablity through "proposing a preservation alternative designed to fail, inflating cost estimates for preservation, and proposing a master plan for the Civic Center that presumes the absence of Parker Center.

This episode marks another step in the dismantling of midcentury Los Angeles planning and restructuring it for a different lifestyle and era.

On Friday the proposed demolition and masterplan are expected to go before the full City Council for approval.

Adrian Scott Fine, director of Advocacy at the Conservancy, told DnA, "It's the very first modern police facility headquarters in Los Angeles and it was really a model nationwide in terms of where you would have all police functions under one roof.

It's also very important work of modern architecture in a city designed by Welton Beckett and Associates.

The master plan, which has been in the works since 2015, calls for the Welton Becket-designed building's demolition — though some historical elements, including the recognizable exterior sculpture by Bernard J. Rosenthal, are set to be preserved.

The plan was proposed by Councilmember José Huizar, who represents the Downtown area, and designed by IBI Group, with the goal of reinvigorating the Civic Center and condensing city offices into one easily accessible public space.

The plan calls for at least 1.2 million square feet of new office space, with most of it included in developments proposed for the sites now occupied by the Parker Center and the Los Angeles mall.

The Parker Center would be replaced with a 27-story structure set to include around 713,000 square feet of office space, along with 37,000 square feet of street-level retail.

A second office tower would be constructed at the site of the Los Angeles Mall, where one can currently find City Hall power players chowing down on chicken plates and sandwiches from Quizno's. The project would include 545,000 square feet of office space, 50,000 square feet of retail, and 80,000 square feet of flex space.

But office space isn't all that the master plan calls for. It also proposes that the city partner with private entities to redevelop two administrative buildings as a mix of housing, retail, and hotel space. As the report notes, these projects will "help activate the area" after city employees go home for the day.

The plan additionally calls for easier access between the Civic Center and the neighboring Little Tokyo community. In its final stage, the James K. Hahn City Hall East building would be demolished and replaced with a public courtyard. This would bring more open space to the area and clear a view corridor to help refocus the Civic Center around City Hall.

All these changes would be rolled out gradually, with the current timeline calling for the master plan to be complete by 2032. The first step in the process will be the redevelopment of the Parker Center site, which could start as early as this year.

Producers:

Frances Anderton

Avishay Artsy

