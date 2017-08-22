Photo: Corita Kent, 'Power Up', 1965, part of the California: Designing Freedom exhibition. (Design Museum)
Public art and politics, California design
Everyone is Californian now, says the co-curator of California: Designing Freedom, a show on display in London. We look at how West Coast design dominates the world. And as cities around the country remove Confederate statues, there's a debate over whether they should be torn down in the name of today's social values, or maintained as teachable moments.
A statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia,
the former capitol of the Confederacy. Mayor Levar M. Stoney has
said he believes the Confederate statues should be removed.
A rush to remove Confederate statues in dozens of cities has opened a debate. Should they be torn down in the name of today's social values, or maintained as teachable moments, with some kind of instructional material that explains their place in history? And what's the takeaway from this debate for public art today? We talk with Felicia Filer about how a struggle with roots in the South is playing out in the Southland, and why public art matters.
Felicia Filer, City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs (@Culture_LA)
Trump aside, artists and preservationists debate the rush to topple statues
Right and left on removal of Confederate statues
Toppling monuments, a visual history
New Confederate monuments are going up and these are the people behind them
Whose heritage? Public symbols of the Confederacy
Take down the Confederate flags, but not the monuments
Easy Rider motorcycle at the Design Museum
Photo by Luke Hayes
From the drug-fueled 1960s style of the hippies to the techno-Utopian visions of Silicon Valley's founders, California's design sensibilities have had a global reach. The exhibition California: Designing Freedom at the Design Museum in London show objects -- from psychedelic acid tabs to the insides of computers -- that tell the story of the quest for personal freedom in the Golden State and how it came to have such a powerful influence on us all.
Justin McGuirk, Design Museum (@justinmcguirk)
From hippies to Silicon Valley: the birth of California design lies in Sixties counterculture
Who built Silicon Valley? Blame the hippies
'Designed in California' is the new 'made in Italy' according to Design Museum exhibition
Frances Anderton
Avishay Artsy
