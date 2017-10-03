ON AIR
Public safety, YIMBY activist, Academy Museum

Can designers of public space and event planners avert mass shootings, like the one that occurred Sunday night in Las Vegas? Pro-housing YIMBY activist Sonja Trauss runs for political office in San Francisco. And the long-planned Academy Museum comes into focus, with a Renzo Piano-designed sphere.

Oct 03, 2017

Photo: Sonja Trauss, YIMBY activist and candidate for San Francisco District 6 Supervisor

Finding safety in public spaces 8 MIN, 21 SEC


Las Vegas at night
Photo by Carol M. Highsmith

Is there anything designers of public space and planners of public events can do to avert mass shootings, like the one that occurred Sunday night at a country music festival in Las Vegas?

This was yet another massacre at a public event that was meant only to bring pleasure and a sense of community. It follows other attacks, at public gatherings in Paris, Manchester, London, Nice, Miami and New York, among other cities, that have been destroyed by shootings, bombs and vehicle attacks.

Leaving aside the debate about gun control, could Sunday's attack have been prevented?

A former member of the US Army Special Forces explains the challenges of providing protection at the "seams" between different event stakeholders; "the geography and the geometry" of planning for crowded events; the evolving "hardware and software" that's being created for a time of surprise attacks on civilians -- and what individuals can do in such events.

Guests:
Chris Robinette, Prevent Advisors

More:
Airport face scans could be a dry run for a national surveillance system
European cities try to keep public spaces open while adding security
Access denied: how security is transforming public space
DnA: Will fear of random attack affect the design of public space?
CityLab: How mass shootings could change America's 'third spaces'

YIMBY activist Sonja Trauss runs for office 11 MIN, 31 SEC


Sonja Trauss, YIMBY activist and candidate for San Francisco District 6 Supervisor

Last week Governor Jerry Brown signed 15 bills intended to enable the construction of new housing in California. These bills mark a victory for a growing movement called YIMBY or Yes In My Backyard. DnA reached out to one of its leading voices: Sonja Trauss, founder of the SF Bay Area Renters' Federation (also known as SF BARF) which has since joined a bigger organization called the YIMBY Party. In late 2015 she co-founded a nonprofit that enforces state housing law. She is now running for supervisor in District 6 in San Francisco.

She talks about the difference between being an activist and a politician, whether her views on housing have changed with impending motherhood and why the "revaluation of black land" is a sign of greater social justice.

Guests:
Sonja Trauss, San Francisco Bay Area Renters' Foundation (@SonjaTrauss)

More:
Housing firebrand Sonja Trauss in race to represent District 6
BARF! Density-loving Sonja Trauss is running for District 6 supervisor
Politico: 50 Ideas blowing up American politics (and the people behind them)
A portrait of housing NIMBY-ism in California
DnA: Watch out NIMBYs, the YIMBYs are here! And so are MIMBYs

The Academy Museum rises 7 MIN, 40 SEC


The Academy Museum under construction on September 27, 2017
Photo by Avishay Artsy

 The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures was first dreamed of a century ago by silent film star Mary Pickford. Now the complex designed by architect Renzo Piano is under construction at the corner of Wilshire and Fairfax.

The museum connects the retrofitted 1939 Streamline Moderne May Company Building, now the Saban Building, by two bridges to a sphere will contain an auditorium and a rooftop gathering space with a spectacular view of the Hollywood Hills.

This project had spent some time in development hell, as it met with design, construction and fundraising challenges.

But now the project has been boosted by a $50 million check from Haim and Cheryl Saban and the construction team, now helmed by MATT Construction, is triumphing over difficulties in building the sphere.

DnA talks to Academy Museum director Kerry Brougher about making the architecture cinematic, and with Ann Gray, architect and publisher of Form magazine, about why she's thrilled with a structure she had feared was an "obnoxious iconic form."

She also talks about spheres, and why they are back in style. For example, Jacques Herzog of Swiss firm Herzog and deMeuron is proposing two for the planned Berggruen Institute.

Are people tired of a "jillion irregular radiuses and compound curves?"

Guests:
Kerry Brougher, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures (@TheAcademy)
Ann Gray, FORM Magazine
Jacques Herzog, Herzog & de Meuron

More:
Film academy releases new renderings of its museum on the Miracle Mile
Here's what we know about the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Variety: Academy scrambles to avert museum disaster
DnA: Jacques Herzog explains the spheres in his design for the Berggruen Institute

