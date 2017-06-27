ON AIR
Should extremely creative CEOs get away with bad behavior?

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has been ousted from the company he created. Was this the best way to address the negatives of a highly creative entrepreneur? "Serial entrepreneur" Z Holly and another controversial business leader -- American Apparel's Dov Charney - weigh in.

Jun 27, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Last week Uber CEO Travis Kalanick was forced out of the leadership of the company he founded. Investors were reportedly tired of the scandals slowing down the company's growth as it approached an IPO.

Then a thousand of his 15,000 employees signed a petition, some demanding he be reinstated. Among those who lauded her former boss was Margaret-Ann Seger. She wrote on Facebook that Kalanick thinks "bigger, faster, and higher-impact than anyone has ever dared to think before." She also thanked him for creating a culture where as a woman, she was encouraged to speak up.

TechCrunch-SteveJenningsGettyImages.jpg
Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick speaks onstage at TechCrunch Disrupt
on September 8, 2014 in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch

Kalanick is not the first brilliantly creative but ill-behaved entrepreneur to be ousted from the companies he founded. The famously difficult Steve Jobs was fired from Apple before being brought back and leading the company to global domination. And LA's Dov Charney was forced out as CEO of American Apparel a year after he'd made the shortlist for Time's 100 most influential people in the world.

So do investors and customers need to cut difficult but brilliant characters some slack if they want inventive companies?

Or should extreme personalities conform to societal norms -- if they expect to keep their leadership?

Episode photo: Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick. (Big Omaha/Malone & Company)

Guests:
Krisztina "Z" Holly, Make It in LA / The Art of Manufacturing, @krisztinaholly
Dov Charney, Los Angeles Apparel, @theofficialdov

More:
'Nobody Is Perfect': Some Uber Employees Balk at Travis Kalanick's Exit
The hunting down of Uber's Travis Kalanick
Los Angeles Magazine: The Resurrection of Dov Charney
Dov Charney: From American Apparel to Los Angeles Apparel

Producers:
Frances Anderton
Avishay Artsy

