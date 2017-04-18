Photo: Steve Lieberman of SJ Lighting controls the lights at Coachella's Yuma tent. (Adam Kaplan/Ask Media Productions)
Producers:
Frances Anderton
Avishay Artsy
Symbols of protest, lighting up EDM festivals
The Women's March made a huge impact, in part because of its widely worn pink knitted "pussyhat." Does the March for Science need its own unifying symbol? Lighting designer Steve Lieberman is "the man behind the lights" for the country's leading electronic music festivals, nightclubs and the Yuma Tent at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival. He talks about his early experiences with rave culture, and what it takes to spark the excitement of today's EDM fans.
Photo: Steve Lieberman of SJ Lighting controls the lights at Coachella's Yuma tent. (Adam Kaplan/Ask Media Productions)
Producers:
Frances Anderton
Avishay Artsy
The impact of the Women's March following President Trump's inauguration in January was amplified by the pink knitted pussyhat handmade and worn by millions of marchers. It's an example of "craftivism" that wound up being acquired by the prestigious Victoria & Albert Museum in London for their Rapid Response collecting gallery. Now protesters are preparing for the March for Science to take place on April 22, Earth Day, with the goal of drawing attention to the need for science-based policy making and increased funding of the NIH.
Brain hat with kitty-cat ears
Photo courtesy Kristen McDonnell/StudioKnit
Some participants are trying to popularize yarn hats tailored to science, such as a crocheted hat that resembles a brain. But not all organizers agree that marchers for science need a unifying symbol. DnA talks to the organizer of LA's March for Science, a curator at the V&A Museum and pussyhat co-creator Jayna Zweiman.
Guests:
Alexander Bradley, UCLA / Los Angeles March for Science
Corinna Gardner, Victoria and Albert Museum (@always__curious)
Jayna Zweiman, Pussyhat Project (@jaynajayna)
More:
Anti-Trump protests are boosting art supply sales
'Pussyhat' acquired for Rapid Response Collection
The New Yorker: The Victoria and Albert gains a pussyhat
Music fans at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival can take respite from the heat and the crowds in the Yuma tent, an air-conditioned EDM club in the middle of the desert. If you follow electronic dance music, you'll know that part of the total experience is the lighting.
Steve Lieberman, founder of SJ Lighting
DnA producer Avishay Artsy met Steve Lieberman, the man behind the lights at the Yuma tent and many of the country's leading EDM festivals and nightclubs.
Guests:
Steve Lieberman, SJ Lighting (@sjlightinginc)
Jason Bentley, Host, 'Morning Becomes Eclectic;' KCRW Music Director (@jason_bentley)
More:
Meet Steve Lieberman, the production lighting expert behind Coachella, EDC and Ultra Music Festival
Steve Lieberman: the man behind the lights at EDC Vegas
Dance into the light: A profile on Steve Lieberman of SJ Lighting