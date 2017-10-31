Photo: Close-up view of a Dodger player's hat, glove and ball left on the field, January 11, 1989. (James Ruebsamen, Herald-Examiner Collection / Los Angeles Public Library)
The birth of Dodger Stadium, 'Design, Bitches'
As the World Series kicks off at Dodger Stadium, we'll look at how the construction of the stadium at Chavez Ravine symbolized the birth of modern Los Angeles. And we meet the two women architects behind the firm "Design, Bitches." They’re currently converting the Highland Park Masonic Temple into a buzz-worthy events space.
Photograph caption dated August 26, 1960 reads, "With apparently all obstacles now out of the way, actual construction of the Los Angeles Dodgers' baseball stadium can get under way. Happily examining a scale model of the 56,000-seat park to be located in Chavez Ravine are (L-R) Dodger officials Dick Walsh, President Walter O'Malley and Buzzy [sic] Bavasi. Construction contract is signed."
Herald-Examiner Collection/Los Angeles Public Library
Dodger Stadium is now an icon of midcentury Los Angeles. But its birth was a painful one, and the battles over its construction tore Angelenos apart even as it now brings communities together.
As Los Angeles celebrates the Boys in Blue getting back into the World Series for the first time in almost 30 years, we recall the controversial early days of this beloved stadium, and why "the city downtown establishment wanted Dodger Stadium to be the first piece in the building of a modern world class downtown Los Angeles," as historian Jerald Podair says. We also discuss the irony that Latinos are among the team's biggest fans, even though the stadium occupied the Chavez Ravine site from which many Mexican-American families were uprooted.
Jerald Podair, Lawrence University
Superba Food + Bread in Venice, designed by Design, Bitches
Catherine Johnson and Rebecca Rudolph run a firm that is behind the buzz-worthy restaurant designs for Superba, The Oinkster, Counterculture, Coolhaus Ice Cream Sandwiches, Burger Lords, Button Mash, as well as graphics and products and other kinds of spaces.
They studied at the experimental Southern California Institute of Architecture, or SCI-Arc, and met while working for architect Barbara Bestor. Seven years ago they founded a firm with what they call a "badass" approach to design. This month their peers at the AIA/LA will honor them with an "emerging practice" award.
Catherine Johnson and Rebecca Rudolph at Checker Hall, a new restaurant
they are designing in the former Highland Park Masonic Temple.
Their inventive, colorful spaces are intended to make people feel welcome and comfortable and to this end they gave themselves a firm that gets people feel comfortable with architecture even as it makes some people baulk at saying the second word: Design, Bitches.
They're finishing up a redesign of the historic 1920s Italian Renaissance Revival-style Highland Park Masonic Temple, which will reopen on November 3 as the Lodge Room, a music and events venue, with an attached restaurant called Checker Hall.
We talk to them about their latest project, their desire to go even more public, and why the comma is so important to their name.
Catherine Johnson, Design, Bitches
Rebecca Rudolph, Design, Bitches
Frances Anderton
Frances Anderton
Avishay Artsy
