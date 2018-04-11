Los Angeles is taking multiple approaches to building new housing, or freeing up existing housing for long-term rental, but is still falling far short of its goal.
The challenge of building new housing in density-resistant Los Angeles
A has a massive housing problem. There are a number of initiatives to resolve the homeless crisis and the creation of more affordable housing. But, do any of these solve the basic problem in LA, which is resistance to the construction of new housing?
Frances Anderton
Frances Anderton
Avishay Artsy
