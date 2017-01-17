Trump's inauguration, developer donations



Photo by Tim Ahem

There's a development boom underway in Los Angeles. Big commercial and residential projects are being built across the city. Not everyone is happy about this growth and Angelenos opposed to these projects argue that developers have too much clout in City Hall. So some Los Angeles elected officials have called for a ban on political campaign contributions from developers who have projects pending before City Hall. The proposed ban comes just two months before voters will decide on Measure S, a ballot initiative that would place a two-year moratorium on new development projects that require zoning variances or other special exemptions. Is such a ban legal, or is it "misdirection" from the real problem -- a dysfunctional planning process that ill serves a city in need of smart, optimistic thinking about how to grow for the future? DnA talks to developers and critics of money in land-use politics.

Guests:

Robert Silverstein, Silverstein Law Firm

Paul Krekorian, Los Angeles City Council (@PaulKrekorian)

Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

Ron Galperin, Office of the Los Angeles City Controller (@RonGalperin)

Mott Smith, Civic Enterprise (@CivicEnterprise)

More:

LA politicians propose banning campaign contributions from developers

Steve Lopez: When it comes to political donations in LA, what's legal can be worse than what's not

Did developer-linked donations violate campaign finance laws? State watchdog agency will investigate.

Seeking an edge over incumbents, LA City Hall candidates say no to developer donations

