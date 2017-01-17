Photo: Bunting decorating the parade stands across from the White House at the 2013 presidential inauguration. (Victoria Pickering)
Producers:
Frances Anderton
Avishay Artsy
Trump's inauguration, developer donations
The chairman of President-elect Trump's inauguration committee says to expect a tone of "soft sensuality" at Friday's inauguration. What on Earth does that mean? And, Los Angeles officials want to ban political campaign contributions from developers who have projects pending before City Hall. Is that legal? Is it "misdirection" from the real problem: a dysfunctional planning process? And what does it have to do with efforts by some to slow growth in Los Angeles?
Official White House photo by Paul Morse
President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration will be held this Friday. We don't know much about what will happen. We're told the focus will not be on celebrities. The little we do know comes from LA-based real estate investor Tom Barrack, chairman of the inauguration committee, who said to expect "soft sensuality" at the event. To make sense of what this might mean, DnA spoke to Architectural Digest's Mayer Rus, and Joan Behnke, an interior designer who has counted Mr. Barrack among her many wealthy clients.
Guests:
Mayer Rus, Architectural Digest
Joan Behnke, Joan Behnke & Associates
Photo by Tim Ahem
There's a development boom underway in Los Angeles. Big commercial and residential projects are being built across the city. Not everyone is happy about this growth and Angelenos opposed to these projects argue that developers have too much clout in City Hall. So some Los Angeles elected officials have called for a ban on political campaign contributions from developers who have projects pending before City Hall. The proposed ban comes just two months before voters will decide on Measure S, a ballot initiative that would place a two-year moratorium on new development projects that require zoning variances or other special exemptions. Is such a ban legal, or is it "misdirection" from the real problem -- a dysfunctional planning process that ill serves a city in need of smart, optimistic thinking about how to grow for the future? DnA talks to developers and critics of money in land-use politics.
Guests:
Robert Silverstein, Silverstein Law Firm
Paul Krekorian, Los Angeles City Council (@PaulKrekorian)
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)
Ron Galperin, Office of the Los Angeles City Controller (@RonGalperin)
Mott Smith, Civic Enterprise (@CivicEnterprise)
