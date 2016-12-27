Year in review, Vern Yip, United Artists Theatre
A look back at 2016, losses and gains in design, architecture and a changing Los Angeles. Don't splurge at that New Year sale! Interior designer Vern Yip's new book advises people on how to carefully create beautiful spaces, with the help of a ruler. And we look at the rise and fall and rise again of a historic theater on DTLA's Broadway.
FROM THIS EPISODE
It was a year in which David Bowie, Prince and Zaha Hadid died, downtown LA kept getting taller and a controversial developer was elected president. DnA's Frances Anderton and Avishay Artsy remember some of the people we lost in 2016, and some of the highlights of the year. We also discuss Los Angeles' growing pains, the tension between preservation and change, and the conflict over cargo shorts.
Guests:
Avishay Artsy, Producer, DnA: Design and Architecture (@heyavishay)
More:
Curbed's year in review 2016: making architecture great again
Wall Street Journal's best architecture of 2016
Los Angeles Times' year in review
A new year may have you thinking about a home makeover. But before you jump at those furniture sales, take Vern Yip's advice: get out your ruler, make some plans, consider carefully what you really want. Yip is an interior designer and was the longtime makeover artist on the Learning Channel's interior-design show Trading Spaces. His new book, Vern Yip's Design Wise: Your Smart Guide to a Beautiful Home, is intended to help regular folk made the right decision about home decorating. He also takes a tour of KCRW's famously unglamorous basement, and offers some tips for improving it.
Guests:
Vern Yip, interior designer (@VernYipDesigns)
More:
In his own Brookwood Hills home, Vern Yip practices what he preaches
Celebrity designer Vern Yip shares his rules for creating a beautiful home
Vern Yip
Downtown Los Angeles has seen a revival of historic theaters. The Million Dollar Theater, The Tower, The Globe, the Belasco. But there's one theater that stands out for its opulence and, now, its diversity of programming. The United Artists Theatre – now known as The Theatre at Ace Hotel – opened 89 years ago this week. Producer Gideon Brower has the story of the movie stars who created it, the showmen, preachers and entrepreneurs who ran it, and the generations of audiences that have walked through its doors.
Guests:
Gideon Brower, Independent Producer (@GideonLA)
More:
LA Conservancy's page about The Theatre at Ace Hotel
Los Angeles Historic Theatre Foundation
12 of LA's most glorious movie theaters