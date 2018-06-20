Don’t @ Me is an attitude. It’s when you want to say something on your Twitter or Instagram without getting hit by immediate “well, actually”s or think pieces without thought. This is a safe space for trendsetters and troublemakers to get together without filter or interruption. If you’ve seen my show and film, Dear White People, you know we’re going to get into how race, gender, and sexuality impacts our lives and shapes our work. So gather around, sip your tea, and let’s dig into this thing we call “culture.”