Hollywood is searching high and low for the next great black female director (although, how hard are industry scouts really looking?). Here’s a shortcut: Dime Davis and Tiffany Johnson are next. Tiffany calls Dime “the Coppola to my Scorsese.” The creators share their respective paths to becoming filmmakers, describe their very different styles, and fill us in on what films and TV shows inspire them. Plus, Justin, Dime and Tiffany go deep into their love of musicals, especially Bob Fosse’s Caberet.
The Black Female Director with Dime Davis and Tiffany Johnson
Justin Simien
Gina Delvac
Don't @ Me Trailer Join me, Justin Simien (Dear White People, Bad Hair), each week for unfiltered conversations with the stars, artists and creators shaping our culture. Beyond the knee-jerk reactions and Twitter hot takes, my guests and I get real and raw. Don't like what you hear? Don't @ Me.