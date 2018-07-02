ON AIR
The Black Female Director with Dime Davis and Tiffany Johnson

Justin is joined by friends and fellow directors Tiffany Johnson and Dime Davis. Each one has a different journey to finding their voice as a filmmaker. All three are nurtured by peers, and terrified of speaking ill of another black person’s film (even in a Don’t @ Me environment). Plus, nerding out about Caberet and the classic movie musical.

Jul 03, 2018

Hollywood is searching high and low for the next great black female director (although, how hard are industry scouts really looking?). Here’s a shortcut: Dime Davis and Tiffany Johnson are next. Tiffany calls Dime “the Coppola to my Scorsese.” The creators share their respective paths to becoming filmmakers, describe their very different styles, and fill us in on what films and TV shows inspire them. Plus, Justin, Dime and Tiffany go deep into their love of musicals, especially Bob Fosse’s Caberet.

CREDITS

Host:
Justin Simien

Producers:
Gina Delvac

