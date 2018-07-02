The Black Female Director with Dime Davis and Tiffany Johnson

Hollywood is searching high and low for the next great black female director (although, how hard are industry scouts really looking?). Here’s a shortcut: Dime Davis and Tiffany Johnson are next. Tiffany calls Dime “the Coppola to my Scorsese.” The creators share their respective paths to becoming filmmakers, describe their very different styles, and fill us in on what films and TV shows inspire them. Plus, Justin, Dime and Tiffany go deep into their love of musicals, especially Bob Fosse’s Caberet.