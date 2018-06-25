Justin Simien gets real with guests Lena Waithe (The Chi, Master of None) and Misha Green (Underground, Lovecraft Country). Living out and black in Hollywood, the previous generation of black filmmakers' advances and expectations, and challenging slave narratives. Plus, who's invited to the cookout? Can Black Twitter go too far? And, what can't you @ Lena about?
The Cookout
Join in as Justin sips and spills some tea with Lena Waithe (The Chi, Master of None) and Misha Green (Underground).
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Justin Simien
Producers:
Gina Delvac
Don't @ Me
Don't @ Me Trailer Join me, Justin Simien (Dear White People, Bad Hair), each week for unfiltered conversations with the stars, artists and creators shaping our culture. Beyond the knee-jerk reactions and Twitter hot takes, my guests and I get real and raw. Don't like what you hear? Don't @ Me.