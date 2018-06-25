ON AIR
The Cookout

Join in as Justin sips and spills some tea with Lena Waithe (The Chi, Master of None) and Misha Green (Underground).

Jun 26, 2018

Justin Simien gets real with guests Lena Waithe (The Chi, Master of None) and Misha Green (Underground, Lovecraft Country). Living out and black in Hollywood, the previous generation of black filmmakers' advances and expectations, and challenging slave narratives. Plus, who's invited to the cookout? Can Black Twitter go too far? And, what can't you @ Lena about?

CREDITS

Host:
Justin Simien

Producers:
Gina Delvac

