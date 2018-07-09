The Mirror

Justin and guests Marque Richardson (Dear White People) and Kellee Stewart (Hot Tub Time Machine) get deep in their feelings about Kevin Macdonald’s new documentary Whitney, exploring the complicated life of Whitney Houston: what she meant for black Americans and how the weight of that expectation affected her personally.

Different paths brought Marque and Kellee to Hollywood. In both cases, their parents were instrumental. Marque acted in commercials as a child. Kellee’s mother is a fierce advocate, who gave Kellee space to create and challenged her to improve her acting and writing.