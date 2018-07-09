ON AIR
The Mirror

Actors Marque Richardson and Kellee Stewart digest the new documentary, Whitney, which explores the complicated life of Whitney Houston. Plus, how Marque and Kellee learned to inhabit people’s lives in their characters.

Jul 10, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Justin and guests Marque Richardson (Dear White People) and Kellee Stewart (Hot Tub Time Machine) get deep in their feelings about Kevin Macdonald’s new documentary Whitney, exploring the complicated life of Whitney Houston: what she meant for black Americans and how the weight of that expectation affected her personally.

Different paths brought Marque and Kellee to Hollywood. In both cases, their parents were instrumental. Marque acted in commercials as a child. Kellee’s mother is a fierce advocate, who gave Kellee space to create and challenged her to improve her acting and writing. 

